Blueberry and Book Festival taking place July 20

If you are looking for a good time on July 20, the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival is the place to be! This unique festival is located on Route 38 at the corner of Jewett Hill Road, in the Town of Berkshire.

The main events of the festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. But if you are an early bird, library volunteers will be cooking a blueberry pancake breakfast featuring locally grown blueberries and locally produced maple syrup starting at 7 a.m., and ending at 10 a.m. in the Fire Station dining hall.

After breakfast, browse around the grounds of the Library, Community Hall and Fire Station, and check out the wares from the many artisans and vendors, including those selling fresh blueberries.

Be sure to stop in the Community Hall’s top floor and view the artwork of local artists and vote for the People’s Choice Award. While there, check out the recently donated historical quilt from 1932. It contains 408 original signatures representing the Methodist Sunshine Circle, embroidered by Calvin Wright.

When you are browsing the art exhibit, stop and see if someone from your family tree has their signature there. After viewing the art, sit and rest a while and enjoy listening to a variety of musicians who will be entertaining people throughout the day in the Community Hall.

After that, visit the ground floor of the Community Hall where you will find a large selection of used books available for a donation of your choice. Since this is also a Book Festival, stop and chat with the local authors who will be scattered throughout the festival grounds. Many of the authors will be doing a short book talk throughout the day.

There will be lots of opportunities to learn about their books, their lives, and the world of publishing. It is a great opportunity to get your questions answered and your curiosity satisfied. Authors will also have their books for sale. Take home an autographed copy.

In the Fire Station truck bay there will also be live music for you to listen to while you look over the many raffle baskets and gift certificates. Buy a few tickets and try your luck at winning the baskets of your choice.

Look over the entries in the Blueberry Bake Off, too.

This non-professional baking contest has entries scored on appearance, texture, taste, and creativity. Winners will be announced at 11:40 a.m., and prizes and ribbons will be awarded in each category and division, as well as a best in show at that time. After the judging of the Bake-Off, all items will be sold as individual portions, and the profits will be donated to the local Helping Hands Food Pantry. Do not leave without checking out the bake sale, courtesy of the Richford Congregational Church.

Registration is closed, but more information can be found on www.berkshirefreelibrary.org. For those registered, on the day of the festival the baked good entries should be brought to the Berkshire Fire Station between 8:15 and 9 a.m.

When you are ready for lunch, consider the many choices including the ever-popular chicken barbecue prepared by Berkshire Fire Department volunteers, as well as other local food vendors including ice cream and other cold treats. Do not forget to buy some locally grown, freshly picked blueberries.

For those who are young, and those who remain young at heart, there will be a bouncy house and lots of games and crafts. The Berkshire History Museum on the second floor of the library will also be open for browsing.

Penny Mangus, local historian, has a new exhibit entitled “Businesses That Helped to Build Berkshire.” Local history buffs will not want to miss this exhibit. There is something for everyone, so gather your family, neighbors, and friends and visit the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival on July 20. This event provides funding for the Berkshire Free Library, which serves both the Berkshire and Richford communities.

The Berkshire Free Library does not receive money collected in school taxes, as do many local libraries. Besides the generosity of the program advertisers and countless community volunteers, the Town of Berkshire, Visions Federal Credit Union, and NBT Bank serve as sponsors for the festival.