Readers’ Column for the week of July 14, 2024

I read in the Pennysaver that somebody is giving away material and notions and stuff. I’m very interested in this. My name is Charlene, (607) 621-7906, any time of the day.

Someone wrote into the Pennysaver last week about getting a hold of Gail’s Tails Rescue Cats. The phone number is (607) 689-3033.

I would like to know why, when you mention ramen noodles, everybody goes berserk? I’m on a fixed income. I don’t eat them, only maybe once or twice a month. I make casseroles out of them; I make soup out of them. There are a lot of things you can do with them. What is wrong with ramen noodles? They’re just like any other food we’re eating. Do it in moderation. Admiration.

If anyone is interested in a solar panel, please leave your number here and I’ll contact you. Thank you.

I was told behind the Mission in Owego on North Avenue that there are all kinds of handicap supplies. I bet people didn’t realize that.

This year’s Tioga County Kids Picnic will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Marvin Park. There will be free food, games; bounce houses, rides, and the bicycle give away will be at 3 p.m. It will be over by the grandstand area because of construction. Hope to see you there!

Why do the few people in Nichols want to destroy the history of Nichols? The museum offers others a look into the past and what a proud people the village of Nichols had. Now they want to destroy that. Why? Let’s be proud of our past; for once it is destroyed, it never comes back. Be proud of Nichols, the past, the present, and the future.

I noticed the person, who once again responded regarding feeding stray cats, did not mention helping, in any way, the overcrowded shelters. May I suggest YOU are the one who “doesn’t get it”? Instead of berating someone doing their best to help an intolerable situation that is not of their making, you might better focus your attack on those whose irresponsibility created the situation in the first place. Your ire is misdirected; these poor animals should have had forever homes with loving and responsible owners; instead they were discarded by those they trusted to provide reasonable care; tossed out like so much garbage.

We live in Owego, on Catlin Hill Road. Our power goes out at least once a month. It can be a sunny day, a windy day or a rainy day; it really doesn’t matter. You would think that what they are charging their customers, we wouldn’t have this problem. It’s like we’re living in a third world country! NYSEG, fix this problem!

It was really hot today, but it was great to see everyone out for the Fourth of July parade in Candor. A little known fact is that the Candor parade is New York State’s oldest, having taken place in the Village of Candor for 135 years, as of 2024. The first “recorded” in 1889 was in the Township of Candor, being the Village was incorporated in 1900 as documented by Carol A. Henry, Candor Town and Village Historian, and Published in “Images of America; Candor” (www.amazon.com/Candor-Images-America-New-York/dp/0738563099).

The comment about the Candor parade this week explains exactly what is wrong with the world today. Of course people with physical handicaps should be able to enjoy the parade. That is a separate issue. What the previous commenter was trying to point out is that able bodied people who are perfectly capable of parking on a side street and walking up to Main Street to watch the parade should do that instead of parking big pickup trucks right in front of people’s homes and blocking the view. And the least these people could do is pick up their garbage when they leave. I’m not talking about the candy wrappers thrown at the parade. I mean soda and water bottles, wads of chewing tobacco, and sometimes a dirty diaper! A lack of respect for other people and their property and expecting others to clean up after them is the root of a lot of the problems in the world.

National Political Viewpoints

The final Supreme Court ruling lays the foundation for 21st century America to become 1930’s Germany.

A Frankenstein Monster, a.k.a. Donald Trump.

I have tried and tried to reason with my friends, who happen to be Trump supporters. You cannot reason with these people. You can show them a newspaper article where he’s been convicted on 34 felony counts and they just shake their heads and close their eyes. It’s like hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil. They can’t handle the truth and you cannot reason with them. It’s just like trying to reason with a drunk. What is wrong with you people?

I would like the country to know that I have been a democrat for about 60 years. What I’m trying to find out is what Joe Biden has done in the last three and a half years. Everybody keeps telling me he’s doing such a wonderful job with the country. I don’t want to be disrespectful to the guy, but it’s been hell on my friends, my family, my neighbors, and me. So what the hell is he doing that everybody can jump for joy over this man? I don’t get it! I voted for the man and I’m so sorry for it now. It’s a shame to say it’s my own party.

I watched the debates, and this is what I came down to deciding. Okay, Biden had a bad night, he lost his train of thought, and he might even stutter. Big deal! Then there’s Trump, he did nothing but downgrade people coming into this country from other countries. Well, I also noticed their eyes, Biden showed he had concern for this country, he almost looked like he was ready to weep, and you look at Donald Trump’s eyes and they were shifting back left and right. Well, as an Independent, I came to the conclusion I’m voting for Biden, to hell with that dictator Trump.

For all you Liberals out there that are saying that Trump’s a danger to our country and a danger to democracy, what exactly do you think he’s going to do besides secure the borders, reduce inflation, make law and order a priority again, and make life better for everybody. How is that defeating democracy? We already have a president that bans free speech, tries to put his opponents in jail, and goes after mothers that go to meetings at high schools to worry about their children. He weaponizes the Department of Justice and the FBI and is anything but democratic. Four years under Trump was great before COVID came and that wasn’t his fault, but you people sure took advantage of it. Like the Democrats always say, never let a disaster go unused. That’s what you do all the time. Unbelievable!

What does Joe Biden have to do for you democrats? I mean, seriously! It wasn’t just one isolated night. He’s been like this for four years; it’s just been hidden by the fake news. Today he said he’d be more wide-awake if he could take more naps. Wow, that’s what you want to hear from a world leader, I need more naps.

The people who call Trump a dictator better think again. Open your eyes, people. Have you noticed the outrageous prices at the grocery store? And every time I get a NYSEG bill I cringe. This is not fun. I don’t want four more years of this. If we do, we might as well say goodbye to the USA.

There should be an investigation against the Democrat Party for hiding Joe Biden’s dementia and mental issues. He was like that in 2020 when they covered it up by hiding him in the basement, with fake news protecting him. This is a serious issue! Who really has been running our country, because it’s obviously not Joe Biden who can’t put two sentences together? Unbelievable!

By the way, democrats, when over half the jobs created last month were government jobs, that’s not a good thing, that’s a bad thing. And, by the way, manufacturing jobs were down.

This country is great and we don’t ever need Trump to make it great again. Certain types of people love his crazy talk. They clap; they laugh at all his stupidity and his stupid remarks. Trump stated that people who died for this country are suckers and losers. My uncle, who served and died for this country, was not a sucker or a loser. Trump will ruin this country if he gets elected.

For all you dimwit democrats who don’t understand why we have an Electoral College, let me explain it to you simply. It’s so the people of New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles can’t determine every election. You’d think after living in New York State, and having New York City determine our fate every year and having it be a lousy outcome, you’d understand why there’s an Electoral College. Okay? Plain and simple.

I see where Michelle Obama’s boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, won the big race there.

This is just too funny. The Democrats are now saying Joe will lose by a landslide in November. Like I said months ago, Democrats are very slow learners. But I don’t think Jill wants to give up the power so she’s going to have Joe stay in the race, and then he will end up losing, which everyone is hoping for.

Not only is Joe not competent to serve four more years, he’s not competent to serve just a few more months, and I am greatly concerned. Everybody must see it by now, but the Democrats are afraid to admit it. And Kamala? She polls worse than Joe does!

I just watched Whoopi Goldberg make a statement basically saying she would much rather have a president who poops his pants and does not know where he is most of the time, running the country with the code to the nuclear warheads, than to have Donald Trump as president. That’s pretty stupid! Whoopi Goldberg is not very bright. Do not listen to celebrities, people. They are all a bunch of lunatics. They live in a fantasy world. You want a man that is not capable of controlling his bowels and can’t put a sentence together to run this country? That’s a pretty dumb statement.

I just opened up a statement from my IRA retirement account. It made a little money, but it is not making money like it did under Donald Trump, and I would love to have Trump’s policies back. I don’t care about his Twitter and Instagram and that entire BS. All I care about is his policies. He had his thumb on China; he had his thumb on Putin. He visited Kim Jong Un in North Korea. He had his thumb on things. We were not in a war. He had control of the border. Now Joe Biden, he can’t even stay awake.

It turns out a Parkinson’s doctor visited the White House eight times from last July to this March. The sad news is that he’s been like that since the 2020 election, and all you people, like Media Matters and the fake news, pulled a fast one over on the public. We all knew. The people that didn’t pay attention; how they didn’t, I’ll never know. It was very obvious, but anyway, that’s the way the crooked Liberal Democrats go. That’s the way they are. Anything for their party, screw the country.

With all the other gimmicks the Democrats had to keep President Trump out of the White House come 2024 election, I can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeve this time. It looks like it’s all falling apart, and they are pretty much in a big disarray. It’s actually fun to watch.

If you want democracy and freedom to stay in America, then vote for President Joe Biden. If you want a loss of your freedoms and our country to be controlled by a ruthless dictator that wants to imprison all his many enemies, vote for Trump. Trump is all about himself, not you. So choose wisely people – Biden and a democratic America for all its citizens or Trump, who cares not what’s good for Americans, but what’s good for him. Choose very wisely, it’s up to you.

I think no matter which candidate wins in November; the United States is the big loser. Trump wants to have his term as lifetime, and he wants to be Hitler, Putin, and North Korea. That’s what he wants to be, a dictator. Biden is not fit to be president. So I’m going with none of the above.

Maybe someone needs to fact check Biden. He said because of him, more NATO members are paying their fair share. With all due respect it wasn’t Biden, it was President Trump that made that happen. Just another lie from the Biden campaign.

I want people to remember what Biden says is what people are telling him to say and what they are writing in his speeches. He’s just a puppet; those aren’t his thoughts. He should be able to be the head of this country, not have others telling him what to say and do.

Well, it’s out in the open now and the Democrat Party is trying to hide it. They’re encouraging illegal alien criminals to register to vote. That’s right, they know they’re illegal. They’re encouraging them to register to vote, and they’re fighting the Republicans on anybody having to show an ID that you’re actually a citizen. Are you serious? You want to talk about a threat to democracy? What more is a threat to democracy than what you liberals are doing? At least we know for sure now why you’re letting in 12 million illegal people on purpose, to steal another election – that’s how you flow. YOU are a threat to democracy.

Dictator-wannabe Trump’s definition of MAGA – make autocracy great again. He fooled a lot of us once; don’t let this criminal fool us twice. Trump wants to dismantle, then destroy our democracy and put himself in as dictator for life. Yep, no more elections if he, with further help from his communist friend, Russia’s Putin, gets back in our – the people’s – White House and sets himself up for permanent residency. Goodbye democracy, goodbye United States as we’ve known it for 249 years.

So President Biden had a bad debate. I don’t bail on my kids, country, or president. And that’s the way it is.

If the current President is forced to resign then we should force the former President to withdraw from the race also.

To the person who said if Donald Trump gets reelected, he or she will move to Canada; you might want to do some research. There is a process. You can’t just waltz across the border like people can into the United States. Unlike the U.S., Canada believes it has a border.

If President Biden should be replaced before the election, what does it say about the party when, apparently, they have no one that is a strong contender, with true leadership abilities and overwhelming support? Where are the FDR’s, JFK’s, and Harry S. Truman’s? If the Democratic Party is doing so great, why does nearly 50% of the country disagree?

“The truth is, both candidates are very old. This might be the first presidential race where a slick bathtub could alter the course of history.” — Kathryn Hahn

Dear Democracy of the United States of America: “I’m so glad we had this time together. Just to have a laugh or sing a song. Seems we just got started, and before you know it comes the time we have to say so long.” United States RIP

I was originally thinking that Biden should decline running for a second term and ride off into the sunset, as did Ron Reagan with Nancy to guide him. _But at this juncture I believe the best thing to do is allow Joe, Jill and Hunter to keep doing what they’re doing and let karma do its thing. “_What ye shall sow, so shall ye reap.” _Best to let the voters send their message in November than to be manipulated by the same handlers that have been micro-managing Biden for the better part of the last four years.

Please, one and all, be sure that you are eligible to be and are a registered voter, and vote in November. But, please do not vote for the autocrat wannabe, Mr. Trump. Say what you want about those of us who are in the Democratic Party, but we did not try to overturn an election. We are not the ones who stormed the Capitol Building. We are not the ones who say that the election will not be a free and fair one unless Trump wins. We are not the ones who continually make excuses for Trump and follow him no matter what. Come on, you are better than this!

Make Lies Wrong Again!

War is no longer made by simply analyzed economic forces, if it ever was. War is made or planned now by individual men, demagogues and dictators who play on the patriotism of their people to mislead them into a belief in the great fallacy of war when all their vaunted reforms have failed to satisfy the people they misrule. — Ernest Hemingway

My fellow New Yorkers, we can have disagreements, but not to the extent that you’re always right and we’re always wrong. The truth is, debate is good. Whether you admit it or not, life in the U.S. was great until COVID hit. This became an opportunity to put a man in office that wasn’t fit to be a dogcatcher. They knew and ran cover for him, with someone else pulling the strings and literally destroying our country. These people should be in prison. Are you better off now than you were four years ago? You know the answer, but your hatred for the man in the other party puts the party first and the country second. Every policy put in place was a disaster. The news media is just as culpable. They knew and they failed you. Wake up America!

To all you Trump supporters on this Fourth of July, I hope you are enjoying your freedom and independence today. If Trump is elected, our democracy will be destroyed. It will become an autocracy with the unhinged ability for this lunatic to stay in office indefinitely, thanks to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding presidential immunity. Do not think for one minute that Trump cares about the American people. He will take us down in favor of his grotesque allegiance to dictators. He will destroy what we all have come to love. I hope someone is considering opting out of this coming nightmare as you enjoy your hot dogs, parades, and fireworks.

The letter to the editor last week regarding communism was spot on. Thanks for sharing it. I hope and pray America wakes up before it’s too late.

~

A bit of Trivia with a perspective. The weight of the Sun is Two Billion, Billion, Billion Tons, and approximately 333,420 times more than the weight of the Earth. The U.S. 2023 Tax Revenue was $4.4 Trillion, which covers 12.75% of the current U.S. Federal Debt at $34.72 Trillion.