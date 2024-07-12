Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride taking place Saturday 

The 17th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride will be held on Saturday, July 13, and forms up at the Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, N.Y.

The ride will register participants between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and then kickstands are up at 11 a.m. for the 100-mile-long Tribute Ride on Route 38 (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor), so arrive early to get lined up.

Groton, N.Y. is one of the planned stops for the Tribute Ride and was the family home of 2LT Terrence Graves, USMC. He was killed in action by an enemy sniper as he led his squad to helicopters that were waiting to take them away from danger.

SP4 Robert F. Stryker, US Army, called Throop, N.Y. home. He, too, died in combat when he sacrificed himself on an exploding grenade near Loc Ninh. Stryker’s brave actions saved the lives of six of his men.

Both of these relatively unknown, posthumous Medal of Honor recipients with local ties have memorials near the Tribute Ride route.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride began in October 2009 for veterans and the public alike to become aware that this particular stretch of highway exists to honor Vietnam veterans. It is the only state highway of its kind for New York’s Vietnam veterans.

There will be one stop on this police-escorted ride in Groton, N.Y. for gas and lunch before continuing at 1 p.m. to the American Legion Post in Hannibal, N.Y.

You can learn more about the ride at https://www.facebook.com/share/HWGbdbHwdNMA5uXf/.