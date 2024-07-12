The Nichols Fire Department will be hosting a Kid’s Carnival and Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, July 13, at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y.
This family-friendly event will run from noon to 3 p.m., with a “quiet hour” between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for those who are sensory sensitive. Fun, carnival-style games with prizes are planned, along with face painting, a dunk tank, craft vendors, and food trucks.
The Touch-a-Truck will feature trucks and equipment from the Town of Nichols, various emergency vehicles, Lopke Rock Products, FedEx, Dependable Disposal, and more.
Be the first to comment on "Nichols Fire Department to host Touch-a-Truck event"