Nichols Fire Department to host Touch-a-Truck event

Posted By: psadvert July 12, 2024

The Nichols Fire Department will be hosting a Kid’s Carnival and Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, July 13, at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y. 

This family-friendly event will run from noon to 3 p.m., with a “quiet hour” between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for those who are sensory sensitive. Fun, carnival-style games with prizes are planned, along with face painting, a dunk tank, craft vendors, and food trucks. 

The Touch-a-Truck will feature trucks and equipment from the Town of Nichols, various emergency vehicles, Lopke Rock Products, FedEx, Dependable Disposal, and more. 

