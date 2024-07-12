Nichols Fire Department to host Touch-a-Truck event

The Nichols Fire Department will be hosting a Kid’s Carnival and Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, July 13, at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y.

This family-friendly event will run from noon to 3 p.m., with a “quiet hour” between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for those who are sensory sensitive. Fun, carnival-style games with prizes are planned, along with face painting, a dunk tank, craft vendors, and food trucks.

The Touch-a-Truck will feature trucks and equipment from the Town of Nichols, various emergency vehicles, Lopke Rock Products, FedEx, Dependable Disposal, and more.