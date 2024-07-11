By JoAnn R. Walter —

Community members within the Tioga Center, N.Y. area have been reaping the rewards of a local Girl Scout’s efforts, and a project that actually got underway in 2022.

Andrea Creller, who has been an active Girl Scout since the first grade, will be starting the tenth grade at Tioga Central Schools in the fall. For her Silver Award, which encompassed 50 hours of dedicated work, Andrea chose to construct a Produce Share Table.

Andrea received her coveted Silver Award at a recent bridging ceremony for Troop 40234, which includes youth from Tioga Center and Nichols, N.Y.

Previously, and at a Town of Tioga board meeting, Supervisor Lewis Zorn presented Andrea with a certificate of appreciation for her volunteer efforts.

The produce stand officially opened in 2023, and is located on the corner of Higby Road and State Rte 17C in Tioga Center, and near the Tioga Center Methodist Church and Tioga Schools.

Andrea was first inspired by other produce share stands, although has since found that her project has taken on another level of positive good for the community. Not only is garden produce, such as summer staples like zucchini and squash and other vegetables shared from a community garden near the Produce Share Table, but also the community is giving back even more.

“It’s been very overwhelming really,” remarked Mary Creller, Andrea’s grandmother, and a scout leader for 50 years.

Most importantly, it’s been an abundance of good.

In the spring, when the Produce Share Table was set up, other items started cropping up like extra tomato plants, dried beans, and boxed and canned food items, to name a few.

In the fall, pumpkins are made available, along with other seasonal items. The Produce Share Table is housed by the Town during the winter months.

Benefitting from the abundance of good are many local residents, and the Creller’s are especially pleased that senior citizens find the Produce Share Table an easier way for them to access fresh produce.

To get the project underway, Andrea first had to present her idea to the Town of Tioga Board, and gain permission to proceed. From there, she sought out funding, as well as reaching out to as many as 12 other scouts for their help with various aspects of the project.

An uncle of Andrea’s, and who happens to be handy in the construction business, offered his expertise in the building process. Shelf dividers and a metal roof were added to Andrea’s Produce Share Table, and both add extra usefulness and durability.

When Andrea came up short by ten working hours, she took charge to rebuild the existing garden beds that had shown extensive weathering, and made improvements by replacing the rotting wood. Andrea also put together a First Aid Station for use by community gardeners, and repainted several signs.

Andrea noted that managing the project proved to be a valuable learning process, and said that meeting the goals of her Silver Award was made easier by, “Working together as a team with my scout troop; it helped a great deal.”

Andrea also hopes that her Silver Award project inspires others in her scout troop to pursue their own projects.

Scouting has been a tradition in the Creller family for generations. Mary has been a scout leader for five decades, and Andrea’s father was involved with scouts, along with other family members.

Andrea noted that she would continue her work with the Girl Scouts, and looks forward to accomplishing her Gold Award in the future. She extends special thanks to the Pierce Family and the Town of Tioga for their support.