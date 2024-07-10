Letter: August is Too Late

Last week proved to be very significant for all those who are registered to vote, whether as an Independent, Democrat, or Republican. “The Debate”, as it is now referred to, was very significant and has been in all the media, 24/7. As a result of this debate it became quite apparent to both the Democrat and Republican voters, as it was for the media reporting, that all sides are now readily acknowledging that President Biden’s ‘word salad’ has diminished to the point of calling it for what it is, Dementia.

These are facts, not hyperbole. Dementia is a progressive dying of the brain cells, which leads to the state of Alzheimer’s where functioning cells, which support life functions, also die. There is no fix or medication to slow down or stop the progress.

A good share of many families and friends have seen the progress and had to walk the walk with a member who has, or is living out their life with this health condition.

Which brings the question around to the Voter. In today’s climate of global events would you want to see Joe Biden, who is already in the second phase with “Sun Downing Syndrome”, to be at the helm and capable of staying at the helm to be able to make immediate decisions at any point for an unknown amount of time to counter any threat made on USA soil or territory?

If this gives any doubt as to what his capacity to do is in the coming four years, then Democrats need to inform their party leaders to change directions now, as August will be a ‘Day Late and a Dollar Short’ to bring Biden to voluntarily withdraw and the DNC to seat another.

Also, to write President Biden and request he do a “Ronald Reagan”, who also in his last year of office began to suffer onset Dementia. Unlike Jill taking care of Joe, Nancy took Ron to his ranch, where he died five years later as a result of Alzheimer’s.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.