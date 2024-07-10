Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

You probably saw pictures of the four of us the day Gail brought us home. There were so many kittens, about 24 roaming all over the place. Gail got a call from a lady who really cared a lot about us, but became unable to handle us all.

The neighbors don’t fix their older cats, and four of them had us kittens in her garage and under her porch. She couldn’t just leave us there and hope our mom’s would take us away, so she fed all of us.

Gail and her friend, Daisy, were called to help. Gail only had room for four, so Daisy took the rest, many who were sick. Gail got us to her house and paired us up. Two were real little and needed to learn how to eat from a dish. They learned by watching us two older cats.

So my name is Charlie, I’m about four-months old, and I taught a baby how to eat and drink from a dish. I also wash her after she eats. I went and got fixed and my shots last week. I am about ready for a home now and hope there are kids to play with me. The baby has learned to wash herself now, so I feel I can leave her alone.

If you want me, ask for Charlie by calling Gail at (607) 689-3033. Donations can be made in person at Up the Creek Consignment or at the Redemption Center, as there are donation boxes at each place.

You can also send to Gail’s friend’s Paypal account at Tracyryan1960@gmail.com. The post office box was closed as only three donations were sent there over a six-month period.