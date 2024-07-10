Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 27, 2024, property located at 412 Front St., Village of Owego, from Michael Wold to Land O’Luck LLC for $225,000.

On June 27, 2024, property located at 22 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Santalucia LLC to Nicole Nichols for $135,000.

On June 27, 2024, property located at 41 Front St., Village of Owego, from Scott Grant and Anne McManus-Grant to Hunter and Emily Lantrip for $275,000.

On June 28, 2024, property located at 1299 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Jeffrey and Nancy Davies to Heidi Dodzweit for $139,000.

On June 28, 2024, property located at Murphy Lane Sub Lot 15, Town of Newark Valley, from RFD Enterprises LL to David Aingworth for $8,000.

On June 28, 2024, property located at 35 Finkenbinder Rd., Town of Spencer, from Giuseppe, Josephine, Nicola, and Amedea Remo and Angelo Reale to Adam and Wendy Huss for $249,000.

On July 1, 2024, property located at Hubert Hollow Road, Town of Spencer, from Patrice Yoder to Gregory and Dominique Rimbey for $45,000.

On July 1, 2024, property located at 439 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Gerald and Betty Keene to Joseph Deshaw for $45,000.

On July 1, 2024, property located at 426 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Alan and Deborah Walker to Jeffrey and George Coleman for $167,000.

On July 1, 2024, property located at 408 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Stewart and Shirley Cole to Jason Jankowski for $238,500.

On July 1, 2024, property located at 49 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Spencer Scheepsma to Thomas and Brenda Depue for $299,500.

On July 1, 2024, property located at 14 Courtly Circle, Town of Owego, from Elizabeth Carter to Convent of St. Nicholas of Myra for $399,000.