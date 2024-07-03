Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Do you believe in telling the truth? We do.

So a few weeks ago our story came out, but with two little imposters posing as us. They were actually Snickers and Hershey, who were trying to get adopted. Well, it worked for them. They got adopted right away.

So we are the REAL DJ and Eddie, five years old, not 9 months old, hoping to find ourselves a home together. It was an honest mistake by our foster mom, Gail.

She’s been very busy with family matters and her own back problems. She is sorry if she misled anyone.

So we are hoping you want to have some fun while you are out of school this summer. Adopt us brothers and we will have a great time playing together. You can pet us and play ball with us. We will bat it back to you. We love people and kids.

Our mom Cathy went to heaven and we have been so lonely without her or someone to keep us company. If you let us, we will even sleep with you.

We went and got our shots updated in May, so we are ready to go. We need a home where we can wander around and be with people.

If you think you want to make two cats very happy, then call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for us boys. We hope to see you soon! Have a great summer.

You can donate bottles and cans at the Redemption Center to help pay our vet bills. Thank you for your support.