Candor Kiddie Parade a Fourth of July tradition in Candor

The Candor Kiddie Parade will take place Friday, July 5, starting at 5 p.m. Families can begin to line up in the high school parking lot at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m.

The parade has been a long time tradition of the Candor July 4th festivities for over 60 years! The planning committee and coordinator would love to see lots of families participating in this years’ parade.

While this is a parade for Candor residents, participants do not necessarily need to reside in candor to participate.

Kids are encouraged to dress according to a theme, which this year is “Favorite Cartoon Character”. This includes animated movies and TV shows that your kid(s) enjoy.

Participants can join the parade by walking the route, riding a bike, or pushing a stroller/wagon. They can also build a float, but a small engine vehicle such as an ATV or riding mower must pull it. This is a family event, so parents participate too.

The parade route begins at the Candor high school parking lot and proceeds onto Main Street, making its way up Spencer Road to the final destination. Fun gifts are given to each child that is entered, so be sure to pre-register so a gift can be reserved.

To register your child, call (607) 768-2042 and speak to or leave a message for Alicha.

For those that may not have kids or grandkids to enter, be a spectator along Main Street and watch the adorable kids as they pass by. They love to have people to wave to, and some even have candy to toss to spectators.

Unfortunately, due to the timing of events, there is NO rain date, so if weather is not in their favor, they will have to cancel.