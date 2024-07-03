One fatality reported following Tuesday evening car crash in Newark Valley

On July 2, 2024, at approximately 6:53 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6324 State Route 38 in the Town of Newark Valley for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle, driven by Max T. Chandler, age 52, was traveling northbound on State Route 38 when it went off the east side of the roadway and struck a mailbox and then a parked vehicle, before coming to rest over an embankment.

The operator of the vehicle, Chandler, succumbed to his injuries; the passenger of the vehicle, Glen R. Dillenbeck, age 63, was not injured.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Crash Investigation and Drone Units, Newark Valley Fire Department, Campville Fire Department, Maine EMS, and the New York State Police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.