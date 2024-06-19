Readers’ Column for the week of June 17, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. (From the Editor: To align with our company’s political policy, we are withholding comments that are political in nature until after the June 25 Primary Election.)

Now I know why people call in and put things in the paper, because you don’t get any attention for what you want to have handled. With the upcoming July 4th parade in Candor, is it legal for homeowners that live on the parade route to block off the property from the edge of the road past the grass to the edge of the highway and stop others from sitting there or standing there? I think it should be illegal for them to put out their chairs the night before because so many people would like to be there, maybe with their small children. Something should be done about it. It’s not their property to do it all the time and I have heard a lot of people complain about it. I think the town should know about this and something should be done.

~

Instead of feeding stray cats, here’s an idea. Why don’t you catch them and take them to the Humane Society? You are not helping by feeding them. All they do is hang around, destroy people’s yards, keep people up at night with their meowing, and they carry disease. If you feed them, you should also be supplying veterinary care for them as well. You are only making a bad situation worse. Wake up.

~

I am a taxpayer in Owego and I’m pleading for them to please repair Dean Street in Owego. I cannot keep affording car repairs. Thank you.

~

I am calling to answer the letter from last week about the guy wanting to know about the road signs. Well, he’s got to call the Town Owego of Highway Department, (607) 687-0123. They’ll give you the department number you need to contact.

~

Well, I guess in Apalachin on Main Street it’s okay to park your car halfway in the street, and right next to a fire hydrant. Also, I don’t understand why everybody has to park in the street.

~

The new mural on Newberry’s looks fresh. Thank you to everyone that made this happen.

~

I’d like to suggest that instead of a mural on the Owego Fire Department doors that they paint them dark green or black to tie in with the new engine house.

~

The Old Coot did it again. His article gave us a chuckle as we had just experienced the same thing. Thank you for sharing your thoughts each week. Many of us can relate.

~

This is a big thank you to the guys who mow the sides of the road. It’s very much appreciated!

~

A president of a major U.S. bank once said in five years, the average person in America won’t be able to afford these items: a house, a new car, vacation, an education, college and universities, and you can’t afford to retire in this country. That’s pretty damn sad. Well, wake up America, we are already there. You cannot possibly make it in this country thanks to all you greedy businesspeople, we appreciate that. You know, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

~

I’m looking for somebody to pull weeds for me. If somebody would be willing to pull some weeds I would compensate them. It may not be for minimum wage, but if anybody is interested you can call (607) 221-9811. I live in Berkshire.

~

The Candor Highway Department needs to do something with their mower person who tears up lawns and then just continues to drive away.

~

A big THANKS to all who supported the book sale at Coburn Library last weekend!

~

While I am not pro-speeding (or anything else illegal, which, BTW, is becoming a rarity), the speed a vehicle is going does not much affect whether or not you will hit a deer, although you would have more control post hit. It is my understanding that the deer actually hits you, most of the time leaping out of nowhere, and at any time of day. It is also my understanding that even if you see them, making maneuvers often doesn’t help, as they can leap off in any direction. I knew someone who was traveling well below the posted speed limit and still had their car totaled. And going too slow endangers both you and a driver approaching at a reasonable speed, who is not expecting a vehicle traveling well below the posted limit.

~

The person who posted the item about not feeding stray cats is NOT ignorant, as claimed by the person responding. That respondent is only thinking about those “feel good” feelings they must get from caring for those strays. However, continually feeding them creates a never-ending cycle if one does nothing to prevent more cats. Here is quoted information from the American Humane Society: “An estimated 10-12% of the American public feed community cats, but many lack the information or help they need to take the crucial next step: sterilizing and vaccinating the cats. As a result, community cats produce about 80% of the kittens born in the U.S. each year. Through trap-neuter-return, you can significantly improve individual cats’ lives, reduce cat overpopulation in your region, and perform a valuable community service that benefits people, cats and wildlife.” The best thing one can do for the strays in our area is to trap or catch, take them to a low-cost clinic for spaying/neutering, vaccinating, and release them under the guidance of a vet or cat sanctuary. At least consult with Stray Haven.

~

A job half done is not a job done at all. When you mill and pave a road, as what was done in Tioga Terrace, you are supposed to bring the manhole and valve box covers flush with the pavement. All that was done was to create potholes in the streets where 99% of the covers are below the pavement. Now we can look forward to water seeping under the pavement and creating bigger holes when the frost comes in. Plus the vehicles rolling over will tear out the pavement.