Breathing Underwater: Spirituality and the Twelve Steps – Video Talk with Father Richard Rohr

The public is invited to the First Presbyterian Union Church, located on the corner of Temple Street and North Avenue, on June 20, at 7 p.m. in the lounge for a video presentation by Father Richard Rohr. The Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous is America’s most significant and authentic contribution to the history of spirituality, says Richard Rohr. He makes a case that the Twelve Steps relate well to Christian teaching and can rescue people who are drowning in addiction and may not even realize it.

“To survive the tidal wave of compulsive behavior and addiction, Christians must learn to breathe underwater and discover God’s love and compassion.”

In this exploration of Twelve Step spirituality, Rohr identifies the Christian principles in the Twelve Steps, connecting The Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous with the gospel. He draws on talks he has given for over 20 years to people in recovery and those who counsel and live with people with addictive behavior.

“Brother Rohr may just take you to places you’ve both avoided and longed for, to truth, union, joy, laughter and, greatest of all, to your own precious self, here on earth with us, child of God.” — Presbyterian writer Anne Lamott, from the foreword in the 10th anniversary of Rohr’s book Breathing Under Water: Spirituality and the Twelve Steps.

Pastor Bruce Gillette will be the conversation leader for this evening. He has over 40 years experience as a pastor, did graduate studies in counseling at Oregon State University and Princeton Seminary, served on the boards of two counseling centers, and taught a series on the 12 steps. He hopes this program will help not only people in recovery to see the 12 steps in new ways, but also people who simply want to be enriched by these spiritual practices.

First Presbyterian Union Church is located at the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego. The church hosts six AA groups along with other community groups.