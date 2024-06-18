Tioga County Election Inspector Training sessions are open!

The Tioga County Board of Elections is seeking new election inspectors to help run polling sites for the 2024 General Election. Sign up now for training to become an election inspector.

“When people come out to exercise their vote, they are greeted, checked in, and assisted by election inspectors,” said James Hoover, deputy election commissioner (R).

Hoover continued, “[Election inspectors] are the forefront to conducting our elections, they are the faces you see, people from different walks of life with differing ideals, beliefs, and political affiliations. They set aside their differences for a greater cause, one that protects our country’s fundamental foundation of a safe, secure, and integral election and view it as their civic duty. Their contribution is invaluable.”

Election inspectors will be trained to set up a poll site, operate election equipment, and assist voters so that the voting process is carried out smoothly and efficiently.

Inspectors receive a base pay of $240 for working on Election Day, and $112 for attending both election inspector certification and county employee training.

“By volunteering to be an election inspector you will see what it takes to hold an election, and fulfill your civic duty to your community,” said Amber Duke, deputy election commissioner (D), adding, “It’s easy, fun, and you might make some new friends.”

“Citizen involvement is essential to conduct fair and accurate elections, and the success of those elections is dependent on our community members,” said Kelly Johnson, commissioner of elections (R). “Learning the operations and helping in the election process is extremely rewarding, and beneficial not only to your county, but your state and country as well.”

“Our elections work only through the dedication of many amazing individuals,” said James Wahls, commissioner of elections (D). “Join our team and support the democratic process in this historic presidential election year.”

The Board has scheduled 10 election inspector-training classes between June and September, with a capacity of 20 people per class. Classes fill up quickly.

You must be a registered voter of Tioga County, New York to be eligible. For more information or to sign up for training, contact the Tioga County Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261 or email to VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov.