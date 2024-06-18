OAMS band and chorus bring home awards

By JoAnn R. Walter —

It was an exciting time on June 8 for the OAMS Band and Chorus! The groups competed at the Music in the Parks Festival held in Bethlehem, Pa., and celebrated afterwards by enjoying several hours of fun at Dorney Park.

Jenny Gac, OAMS choral director, remarked, “The Music in the Parks Festival is an event that happens all across the U.S. each year. OA High School participated in the festival in 2022, and OAMS had not participated since 2016.”

Gac explained that each ensemble performed two selections at the festival. Following their performances, an esteemed adjudicator in the choral and instrumental field scored them, and also shared feedback.

The competition divisions, Gac said, are organized by age (elementary, middle, high school) and school size. At this particular festival, nine school districts from New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey took part.

The OAMS Chorus performed “Lakeside Lullaby” by Jacob Narverud, and “Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and “Burnin'”, arranged by Greg Gilpin.

The OAMS band performed “March for a Festival” by John Edmondson, and “To A New Beginning” by James Swearingen.

The OAMS band took third place in their division.

The OAMS Chorus took first place and received the overall high score out of all of the middle school choirs that participated, regardless of the division or school size.

And then the OAMS students were collectively awarded the Esprit de Corps Award, which recognizes a participating organization that displayed an exemplary attitude of positive support and outstanding personal behavior throughout the festival.

According to the Music in the Parks website, “Personal integrity, quality character values, a desire for excellence, and a spirit of cooperation serve as cornerstone qualities of this award.”

Accompanying the student groups were Jenny Gac, OAMS choral director; Teresa Deskur, OAMS band director; and Megan Burrell, choral teacher. Also attending and helping with the trip were Lindsey Williams, OFA band director and Becky Merges, OES music and chorus teacher, along with parent chaperones.

OA Schools added, “Both groups had outstanding performances and the students should be applauded for their hard work, and dedication, and for representing the Owego Apalachin Central School District so well.”

Upon their return to Owego several area first responders escorted the groups from the Grand Union Plaza to the school. The Owego, Southside, Apalachin, and Campville Fire Departments, the Owego Emergency Squad, and Owego Police Department came together to greet the OAMS groups.

Gac exclaimed, “What an amazing way for the community to celebrate the successes of our music students.”