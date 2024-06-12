Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 29, 2024, property located at Whittemore Hill Road, Town of Owego, from Randy Crooks Jr. to Thomas and Kim Kinney for $12,500.

On May 30, 2024, property located at 2073 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Stuart and Megan Shangraw to DAKR Properties LLC for $230,000.

On May 30, 2024, property located at Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from John and Joan Rowland to Suneast Valley Solar LLC For $391,000.

On May 31, 2024, property located at 1563 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Kevin Perry to Elizabeth Cole for $10,000.

On May 31, 2024, property located at 1432 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael and Jean Hoffman to Ian and Jocelyn Mumbulo for $39,600.

On May 31, 2024, property located at 56 Tubbs Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Kelsey O’Konsky to Jeremy Timmins and Amanda Thornton for $152,000.

On June 3, 2024, property located at 1429 Route 79, Town of Richford, from First Grantor: Thomas Cannavino Esq. As Referee to Janet and Patrick Jordan for $210,819.

On June 4, 2024, property located at 2513 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Jeffrey Ryan and Sherri Adams to John and Victoria Woodcock for $3,750.

On June 4, 2024, property located at 80 Lincoln St., Village of Waverly, from Leah Kotsubka to Cassandra and Aaron Thomas for $199,000.

On June 4, 2024, property located at 536 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Helen Sisto to Dillon Neumann and Megan Pudlo for $195,000.

On June 4, 2024, property located at 214 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Brian and Diane Johnson to 214 Candor Rd. LLC for $230,000.

On June 5, 2024, property located at 26 Mountain Ave., Town of Candor, from Mauro Marinelli to Roy and Hannah Moyzl for $169,000.

On June 5, 2024, property located at 539 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Aubrey and Amanda Ferris to Amanda Ferris for $112,000.