Improving our Earth, One Tree at a Time

By Carol A. Henry —

When it comes to keeping the local communities full of blooms and green trees, one man stands out, Roy Yarrington, of Candor, N.Y. Yarrington has planted over 150 trees in Candor, Newark Valley, Owego, Apalachin, and Caroline over the years. The type of tree and shrub planted depends on the location, and is dependent on the soil, whether it’s next to a building or a spot that gets full, unobstructed daylight.

“Sometimes I ask what kind of tree or flowers people would like planted,” said Yarrington.

Besides honoring and memorializing, the plants always add a touch of beauty to the surrounding areas. The response to each ‘dig’ has always been positive, overwhelming, and much appreciated. And the plantings have always been well attended.

“I get great satisfaction in improving our earth,” said Yarrington, adding, “My wife Carolyn helps with the planning and picture taking, along with miscellaneous other things.”

These include helping to take care of the three “Welcome to Candor” signs, weeding and trimming at the Candor Veterans Memorial at Maple Grove Cemetery (where he still mows when available), and planting flowers at the Candor Free Library and Moyer Park.

When asked how he got started in this endeavor, he didn’t hesitate to describe his long journey.

“There was an informal hiking club I belonged to with Alton Ahart, Walt Jenkins, Howard Doty, Herbert Doty, and Fred Quinlan,” Yarrington said. “That’s when they told me about a garden club.”

And his interest was piqued back in 1969 when he joined the local Garden Club, known as the Tioga Men’s Garden Club. It was started by IBM’ers and included members from Apalachin, Owego, Candor, Newark Valley, and Endicott. The mission was to promote gardening within the county.

Shortly after joining, his wife, Carolyn, bought him a lifetime membership and the rest, as he says, is history. Although the Garden Club is currently inactive, it is now called the Gardener’s of America. And, naturally, Yarrington is a lifetime member.

Yarrington stated, “We plant trees on Arbor Day (the last Friday in April). These trees are in memory of deceased people, important government people, and anyone who wants a tree planted in recognition of an achievement within the community.”

They’ve also planted trees in Apalachin at the Park Terrace Methodist Church; in Owego at the Presbyterian Church, the Senior Center, and Open Door Mission; and in Candor at the High School, Elementary School, Candor Cemetery, various residential lawns, and the Candor Town Hall.

Previously a schoolteacher at Candor Central School, Yarrington supervised his students as they helped him plant trees, along with other members of the Garden Club. As for his teaching career, he grew up in Lancaster, New York (a suburb of Buffalo), graduated, and went to college at Houghton University, where he met his wife. They both started teaching in 1964. While his wife taught second grade, he taught fifth grade.

After 32 years of teaching he retired in 1996, which has given him plenty of time to ‘dig in’ to his tree-planting pursuits. Along with his memberships with The Friends of the Library, The Candor Historical Society, and the Cemetery Association, you can find Yarrington at Candor’s Kelsey Corners Syrup.

Not only does he plant trees, he taps them. And makes syrup.

Yarrington explained, “We started in 1975 when we lived in West Candor. Fred Quinlan, Charlie Davis and Dean Ellinwood were my helpers, as well as our children. When we moved to Kelsey Road, we renamed the operation Kelsey Corners Syrup.”

And his business, as well the plantings, is blooming, a sweet success, and doing well, thanks to the communities that he and his helpers serve.