Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On May 27, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew E. Mooney, age 21, of Owego, N.Y., for the charge of Harassment in the 1st Degree. This charge resulted from an investigation into a report of harassment. During the investigation, it was found that Mooney engaged in a course of conduct that placed another person in fear of physical injury. Mooney was arraigned before Justice Schaffer at CAP Court. Mooney was released on his own recognizance and is to appear at the Town of Owego Court in front of Justice Bennett at a later date.

On May 30, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miles Floyd, age 32, of the Town of Nichols, N.Y., for the charge of Hindering Prosecution 3rd, an A Misdemeanor. This charge resulted from Floyd intentionally delaying and attempting to prevent the apprehension of a subject wanted on Felony warrants. Floyd was arraigned in CAP Court at the Tioga County Jail Division with Justice Schaffer and was released on his own recognizance.

On June 2, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leann L. Carey, age 37, of Dunnellon, Fla., following a traffic stop in the Town of Nichols. During the investigation, Carey was found to be in possession of a loaded revolver. Carey was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court in front of Justice Schaffer. Carey was remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, or a $50,000 partial secured surety bond.

On May 21, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristen Blazey, age 51, of Owego, N.Y., for the charge of Petit Larceny. This charge resulted from an investigation into a shoplifting complaint in the Town of Owego. During the investigation it was found that Blazey took merchandise from a Dollar General without paying for it. Blazey was brought to the Tioga County Jail for processing and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Owego Court before Justice Hogan.