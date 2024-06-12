Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 27, 2024 through June 2, 2024 there were 97 calls for service, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Justin M. Relyea, age 32 of Waverly, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court. Relyea was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Justin M. Relyea, age 32 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), for an incident on Dec. 10, 2023. Relyea was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robin E Gleckler, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the First Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Belva Lockwood Lane. Gleckler was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.