Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

I am a mini tuxedo named Samantha, and I am about eight months old now. Gail found me last fall behind a grocery store, where I was sitting all by myself. I had a mom, but she ran off.

Gail saw my eyes were stuck shut so she picked me up and I hissed because I didn’t know what was happening. She took me home and cleaned my eyes so I could open them. Then I was REALLY scared. Where was I and where was my mom?

This was a place and person I didn’t know, so I hissed some more. After a few days of being fed and getting comfortable I calmed down. She took me to the vet and got me fixed in February, and I got my shots and got tested for diseases.

It was hard to trust her, but I came to love being petted, and now I hunch my back every time she strokes it. I think I am ready for a family.

If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033.