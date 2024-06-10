Owego celebrates strawberries during the 42 Annual Strawberry Festival;

By Wendy Post —

For those involved in festival planning for an event of this caliber, they understand how much takes place; but Owego’s Strawberry Festival Committee can’t do it alone, it’s a community effort.

With fraternal, non-profit, scouting, youth groups, volunteers and, most of all, the performers contributing time to entertain, the event, over a period of months, comes together each year. The sponsors that help out with the event are what keep it funded. Support our sponsors, and you in turn support the festival.

What started out as an outdoor sale of sorts, with community vendors set up, has grown, with Stella Reschke, the former Tourism Director for Tioga County, being the catalyst for the festival’s growth.

Pat Hansen, the festival’s founder, remains on the festival committee as Chair today, along with this writer.

Soon, a block party was added, a tasting tent, and even dinosaurs for a couple of years in a row.

Today, the festival continues to grow, with two separate venues offering attractions, and a record 27 performing artists arriving at various stages to entertain guests throughout a three-day period, June 13-15.

Rock N Run

The festival begins on Thursday, June 13, with a Rock-n-Run event, which includes a (timed) 5K Run and Walk as well as a one-mile kids’ fun run. Held at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y., the event is presented by Tioga State Bank and the Historic Owego Marketplace, and with support from Owego Rotary and medals by Tri-Town Insurance.

Two bands, Hi-Way Fruit Market and The Dean Goble Band, will perform for runners and guests under the bandshell.

There is still time to sign up for the race at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K.

Friday Block Party

Things move to downtown Owego, N.Y. on Friday for the festival’s Block Party.

Over the years performers like the late Jeff Howell from Foghat, Outlaws, and Savoy Brown; David Feinstein, cousin to Ronnie James Dio; John Platania from Van Morrison; and Aaron L. Hurwitz, from The Band, have graced the festival stages.

Things kick off at 5 p.m. on June 14, and conclude with a 9:30 p.m. Fireworks Display, sponsored this year by the Pumpelly Estate, located at 44 Front St. in Owego.

This year’s entertainment for Friday night lined up nicely, with regional, national, and local acts coming forward to perform for guests in the closed off downtown area of Owego, N.Y.

Returning from Nashville, Tennessee this year is Stone Senate, whose members recently packed venues during their European Tour. Upon their return the band took a break, and upon the illness and death of lead singer Clint Woolsey’s father, Erv, owner of the Erv Woolsey Company, an artist and brand management company based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

A huge loss to his family, and the music industry as a whole, Clint Woolsey stated in an interview, “The family is going to keep rolling with it,” and added that he will have a larger role now.

Most recently the band has been in the studio working on new material, to include a double album produced with Toby Wright. During an interview with Woolsey, at the end of May, he noted that the double album will be available at the end of June, and another single will be released in July.

Clint noted of the double-album, which wasn’t named at the time of this interview, that it has 15 songs total.”

“We have great vocals, riffs, and a mixture of all of that stuff.”

“Everyone collaborated unlike in the past,” said Clint, adding, “This is our best work yet.”

Stone Senate’s discography can be found across all social media platforms.

And the band’s manager, Chris Sauerbrey, is from Owego, so the band has found a second home here. With a performance in 2018 at Owego’s Strawberry Festival, a Village Appreciation Night performance, and courtesy calls to local clubs now and then, Stone Senate is no stranger to Owego.

They are looking forward to returning on June 14, and during the Strawberry Festival Block Party for an 8:15 performance on the Courthouse Stage.

Rocking and revving things up for Stone Senate, and at 6:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Stage is the Nate Gross Band, featuring Nate Gross, recent SAMMY, or Syracuse Area Music Award recipient. Nate was awarded during an annual celebration of the Syracuse area music scene in March of this year, taking home his first-ever SAMMY in the “Best Blues” category for his recording, “Raw Turkey: Live.”

Of his music, he stated, in an interview, “We have been carving our own path on the Blues scene, with a darker and heavier sound than most of our peers. The blues was considered the ‘Devil’s Music’ in the earlier days of the genre, we’re just trying to capture that vibe with the recklessness and dangerous spirit that our heroes did.”

Nate is sincerely grateful to be able to make a living by playing and recording, and has built his own recording studio.

As for the upcoming Strawberry Festival Block Party, and his June 14 performance, Nate explained that fans and guests will be treated to nearly 90 percent original music, but they might also hear a couple of covers, too, such as Led Zeppelin or Jimi Hendrix, along with the mesmerizing sound of blues great Bobby Bland.

“The Owego area has always been kind to us,” said Nate, adding, “From their small clubs to larger festivals, the support has been overwhelming.”

To learn more about Nate Gross and his band, visit musicbynategross.com. You can also find them on multiple streaming platforms and social media sites.

You can read a previous feature about Nate Gross’s Sammy Award at http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2024/03/25/nate-gross-band-earns-sammy-during-recent-award-ceremony-in-syracuse-band-to-perform-during-the-strawberry-festival-block-party-on-june-14/. Nate’s performance is sponsored by Cassella.

Seven other bands will also be performing throughout the block party to include Foggy Maloon, Making The Band, Crossing the Line, and others.

There will also be jugglers, some with fire, Paw Patrol characters roaming about, Angel Face Pageants at the First Baptist Church, and a Kidz zONe, hosted by the Owego Nazarene Church.

The Wine & Beer Tasting Tent will also be open from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square. You can find merchandise on the Courthouse Square as well.

Saturday’s Main Event

On Saturday, things step off at 9:30 a.m. with the annual parade, coordinated by John Loftus. Jim Raftis Sr. and Dick Franz are serving as Parade Grand Marshal(s) this year. Also included nearby in the parade will be Hose Teams, Inc., Owego Little League, and veteran organizations, all of the things that their volunteerism over the years has positively impacted.

Music begins at 11 a.m., with 17 bands performing on four stages, and a special presentation at the Belva Lockwood Inn lawn as the Waverly High School Band performs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and nearby the woodcarving of the new Strawberry taking place riverside.

Down the road, and at the Pumpelly Estate, owners Stephanie and John Whitmore, 2024 Owego Strawberry Festival Fireworks Sponsors, are opening their doors to the community as well, and will have Randy McStine performing from noon to 3 p.m.

McStine is a musician, songwriter and producer. He is primarily known as a guitarist and vocalist whose initial work, under the name Lo-Fi Resistance, led to collaborations with members of King Crimson, Porcupine Tree, and Panic.

McStine will be leaving soon for a U.S. Tour with Porcupine Tree, but will be in town on Saturday, June 15, and for a three-hour performance at The Pumpelly Estate at noon.

And McStine is no stranger to the area, nor is his music!

McStine started performing on a regular basis in 1999 at the age of 11 and has been touring professionally since 2013.

Aside from the shutdowns of the 2020-2021, McStine would end up on the road for a few months out of any given year. More recently, he has been touring on guitar and vocals with a band from the UK called Porcupine Tree.

“We played some iconic theaters throughout North America such as Radio City Music Hall in NYC and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and arenas in Europe, ending in London at Wembley Arena,” said McStine.

With a home base in the Triple Cities, McStine continues touring, and continues writing music.

McStine & Minnemann, a collaborative duo with Marco Minnemann, is very close to completing their third album.

“It’s being mixed as we speak,” said McStine, adding, “It’s been in the works for a long time, and I’m excited to have it out in the world soon. The two of us play everything on our records and have a special chemistry. Beyond that, I have a solo album that I’m hoping to finish this summer, along with continuing to develop a trio to perform some of my catalog live.”

As far as a return performance in Owego, McStine likes to stop in now and then.

“It’s always nice to play here,” said McStine, adding, “I have great memories going back to the first two Hickory Smoked Blues Festival gigs from when I was 12 and 13. There are a lot of talented people around here from all walks of life. I’m happy to drop in every now and then and still contribute something to the music scene.”

For his appearance in Owego, Tom Westcott on bass and Steve Simmons on drums will join McStine for the electric portion. The trio, Randy McStine and The Fabulous Mayo Brothers, covers songs from the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, and Blues Rock. McStine will also be performing solo for portions of this appearance and will highlight some of his new material, which can be found across various social media platforms to include Instagram (@randymcstine), YouTube, and others.

“This will be a fun opportunity to revisit,” McStine said of The Pumpelly Estate performance.

Back at the Courthouse Stage, Ghosties on Third kicks things off at 11 a.m., followed by the Sorters.

At 2:30 p.m., Junkyard Heights, sponsored by Adam Weitsman and Upstate Shredding, will offer a powerhouse performance.

Guitarist and songwriter Brian Swan talked about the band’s name for a minute, stating that the bass player came up with the name, thinking along the lines of “finding something good, or using something, or maybe a diamond in the rough.”

That diamond, however, is beginning to shine. As you will find in their bio within this guide, the band comes from many different influences. Swan stated that they really wanted to be blues-based rock.

Members Craig Charles, lead vocalist and lyricist; Brian Swan, guitarist and songwriter, Kevin Hamm, the band’s bass player, songwriter and mix mastering genius; the latest addition to the band, guitarist Jon Weeks; and Joe Weson, the band’s Trinity Cymbals sponsored drummer, the band is excited about their upcoming performance in Owego.

“We’re pretty excited,” said Swan, adding, “We’ll mix it up a bit.”

One of their releases, “Train to the Morning Sun”, leans heavily towards Country, while Junkyard Dog, Out the Window Pain, and Cherry Pop are straight up blues-rock tunes.

With songwriting within the band’s wheelhouse, Junkyard Heights released a 12-song album in January, and is releasing EP’s this summer. The song Rusty Truck, he added, even has a video that can be found at https://youtu.be/ijbJP8Fjibo?feature=shared.

The band will also be opening, once again, for Lou Gramm and an Asia performance at the Tag’s Summer Stage in Big Flats, N.Y. in August in case you miss them at the festival.

To learn more about Junkyard Heights and their discography, you can find them across social media platforms as well as ReverbNation and YouTube. You can also find them on Facebook.

Other bands performing Saturday include Remnant, The Gents, and O.C.D. and many more. You can find the complete lineup of music by Following the Event Page “42nd Annual Strawberry Festival” on Facebook or at www.owego.org.

And don’t miss the other activities like the vendors lining the streets, the jugglers, the Kidz zONe, Paw Patrol characters, and so much more!

And don’t forget to grab some Strawberries while you are there, there should be plenty of them.