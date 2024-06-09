‘Folksong Frolic with Uncle Joe and Renee’ to present folk music program on Sunday

“Folksong Frolic with Uncle Joe and Renee,” a delightful program of folk music with some fascinating stories behind the songs, will come to Owego at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. The program will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. The program is open to the public. Admission is by donation. All ages are welcome.

The event, sponsored by Tioga County Contradance, features the wonderful talents of “Uncle” Joe Chicone on the banjo and an array of other folk instruments and Renee Baum on the fiddle and the limberjack. The limberjack is a hinged wood doll that provides percussion while it dances.

The program will be a colorful array of traditional folk songs and sea shanties from coast to coast. Between Joe and Renee they have a combined 100 years of collecting fiddle tunes and folk songs throughout the United States.

Joe and Renee have played for over a dozen dances hosted by Tioga County Contradance with their former band “Uncle Joe and the Rosebud Ramblers.” The lively old-time sound was a favorite of the dancers, bringing out especially large groups.

“When Joe and Renee offered to perform for us again,” said dance organizer Aleta Yarrow, “I did not hesitate a minute, not even a second, before saying yes.”

Interaction with the audience is something Uncle Joe and Renee particularly enjoy. They welcome people to meet them and tell their own folk music experiences. In this spirit, the venue, the top floor of St. Paul’s Church will be set up café style. Potluck snacks are welcome during the break. The audience may stay after the musical concert to socialize and meet the performers.

Renee sums it up beautifully when she says, “Every show is a wonderful adventure.” Toe tapping and singing along are welcome.