Nate Gross band earns SAMMY during recent Award ceremony in Syracuse; Band to perform during the Strawberry Festival Block Party on June 14

Owego’s Strawberry Festival committee is hard at work preparing for this year’s festival, set for June 14 and 15 in downtown Owego, and on June 13 with a Rock n Run event at Hickories Park. Included, as part of the entertainment so far, is Award winning blues guitarist and singer songwriter Nate Gross and his band, who will take the stage on the Courthouse Square during the festival’s Block Party on June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The Nate Gross Band, a popular regional blues-rock ensemble that tours the Northeast U.S., will be joining other musical artists for Friday’s Block Party, with additional announcements forthcoming.

And Nate Gross and his band are no strangers to Owego. Original’s Bar and Lounge has welcomed them at their Lake Street venue on several occasions, and the Nate Gross Band has also performed at Hickories Park during the Concerts in the Park Series presented by the Town of Owego and the Tioga Arts Council.

With an emphasis on original music, and a few covers, too, Nate Gross and his band, consisting of brother Ben Gross on keyboards, bass player Patrick Corbet, and Bo Matheson on drums, bring it to every venue, offering a soulful performance with brilliant instrumentals.

Nate hails from Oxford, N.Y., a small community north of Binghamton, and just south of Norwich. He grew up enwreathed with music and by age five was strumming at private guitar lessons. As his guitar skills progressed he began playing in a number of local bands, taking influence from the likes of the Allman Brothers and B.B. King, among a catalog of others.

Fast-forward to today, Nate Gross is a recent SAMMY Award recipient. SAMMY, or Syracuse Area Music Awards, is an annual celebration of the Syracuse area music scene, spanning all genres in multiple categories since 1993. This year’s event was held in early March.

According to syracuseareamusic.com, SAMMY awards are given based on submissions sent to the board by musicians in Syracuse and the surrounding area; an independent panel of music industry professionals and educators then reviews and votes on submissions.

For Nate Gross, he took home his first-ever SAMMY this year in the “Best Blues” category for his recording, “Raw Turkey: Live.”

Gross remarked, “I am so grateful to be welcomed into their music community,” and added that he is pleased that the SAMMY Awards recognize musicians from nearby Chenango County. Nate and his band are regulars at venues in the Syracuse area, too.

Nate has shared the stage with some of music’s most iconic and respected legends. One such occasion, the First Taste of Country Music event at Hunter Mountain, drew some 30,000 people. During an encore at the end of the show, Nate and other musicians were brought back on stage to partake in the moment, and gracing the stage was none other than Willie Nelson.

At a previous Brewery Ommegong concert Nate was able to take a piece of the spotlight with the lauded drummer Levon Helm, of “The Band” fame, and then another opportunity came about when he played alongside blues icon Buddy Guy at the New York State Blues Festival.

Gross is sincerely grateful to be able to make a living by playing and recording, and has built his own recording studio. He also takes on the role of being his own promoter, booking agent, and social media influencer.

When asked about what other interesting aspects he would like readers and fans to know about him, Nate is inherently proud to be, “A teacher of music in my own private music studio.”

Gross teaches upwards of 50 students a week, from ages five to 75. And not just guitar, but as a multi-instrumentalist himself he is able to provide knowledge and advice to enhance the skills of his students.

In addition, Nate focuses on educating his students about the music industry as a whole, and noted, “I enjoy being a resource.”

So, whether it’s playing an instrument or singing, or even taking tickets at a concert, Nate said there is a place in the industry for all students who love music.

Through the New York State Arts and Education program, Nate visits high schools and middle schools as well, where he teaches the importance and love of the Blues and traditional music styles, and encourages young people to dabble in songwriting or take a stab at playing an instrument.

To learn more about Nate Gross and his band, visit musicbynategross.com. You can also find them on multiple streaming platforms and social media sites.

As for the upcoming Strawberry Festival in June, Gross explained that fans and guests will be treated to nearly 90 percent original music at the Block Party, but they might also hear a couple of covers, too, such as Led Zeppelin or Jimi Hendrix, along with the mesmerizing sound of blues great Bobby Bland.

To learn more about Owego’s Strawberry Festival, visit www.owego.org.