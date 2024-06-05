Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 23, 2024, property located on E/S Washburn Lot #79, Town of Spencer, from Nellie Eberhardt to Justin McNeal for $32,000.

On May 23, 2024, property located on 38 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Michael and Eileen Definis to Carla Northrup for $119,000.

On May 23, 2024, property located on Nelson Road, Town of Barton, from Thomas and Sheryl Peters to Tyler and Trisha Brookoff for $47,500.

On May 23, 2024, property located on 786 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Ralph and Lola Weiland By Agent and Gary Weiland As Agent to Jennifer French for $169,000.

On May 24, 2024, property located on Carmichael Road N/O, Town of Owego, from James Robie to Colton Crawford and Danielle Tricolla for $27,000.

On May 24, 2024, property located on 3 Newberry Dr., Town of Owego, from Michelle Jefferson to Susan Bock and Katina Ruffo for $220,000.

On May 28, 2024, property located on 106 Center St., Village of Waverly, from James Jr. and Katherine Kirk to Matthew Rote for $205,000.

On May 28, 2024, property located on 83 Cafferty Lane, Town of Owego, from Timothy and Laura Newton to Emmanuel, Mark and Rebecca Tettey for $250,000.

On May 29, 2024, property located on Whittemore Hill Road, Town of Owego, from Randy Crooks Jr. to Thomas and Kim Kinney for $12,500.