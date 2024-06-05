Keeping Your Mind Happy and Positive Always; A stable mood is our original and current state of mind when we are stable in our form of light

By Sister Chirya —

Do you experience wavering moods from feeling joyful to sad, or from feeling peaceful to restless? If occasional mood fluctuations are not addressed, they may lead to frequent mood swings. Our mood needs to be always positive and energizing. Otherwise swinging from one mood to another can leave us feeling discontented and tired.

Variation in moods is a result of our fluctuating thought quality. Check what thoughts trigger a mood change. A bad or low mood created, if not corrected, gets recorded in your subconscious mind and is easily re-activated. When you stay in a sad mood for long, it becomes a frequent state of mind and eventually gets ingrained into your personality.

In the physical mirror we see our physical form. However, inside this physical body is the invisible inner being, the soul, playing its part through the physical body. The first step for avoiding mood changes is seeing oneself as a spiritual being and not just a human form.

The soul is an energy of spiritual light, a natural storehouse of all our qualities and powers. The soul performs all actions. All our activity will be light and our mood constantly positive when we stabilize ourselves in the form of light.

Along with repeating what you have read, concentration is also necessary to create a ‘space’ inside the room of your mind to merge spiritual knowledge. By feeding your mind with pure, positive thoughts and feelings every morning through spiritual study and meditation, you are able to consciously choose the right thought and feeling in every scene.

This daily exercise, done over time, creates soul power, strengthens our mind, and makes us extremely positive. We become free from negative and unnecessary thoughts that waste our mental energy. A simple method to bring these qualities and powers into my consciousness and actions is reminding myself that I am a peaceful soul, or I am a loving soul, or even I am a powerful soul. By simply dwelling on these thoughts and affirmations you become them.

But what happens is we start acting on a physical level, without giving importance to the inner spiritual self, and lose our peaceful and contented state of mind. If you let situations, which change constantly and can be challenging your source of happiness, life can become a roller coaster of good and bad moods.

Our first responsibility is to take charge of our state of mind by increasing inner strength. It is the only entity in our control, and gives us the power to face any situation. Your positive thoughts and words will raise your energy and the energy of others. Those who have a positive vision of the self are always happy. Mood swings disappear by reconnecting with my most beautiful and constant companions in life, that is, myself and God. Make them your best friends!

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is based at Peace Village Retreat Center in New York State, which is preparing for a 25th Anniversary of Spiritual Service. Programs are scheduled for September 2024. Call [518] 589-5000 for details.)