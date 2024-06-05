Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Gail is helping another friend, Cindy, this week.

Hi there. I am Kallispell, or Kali for short, the colorful one. I had been living with my owner for many years, and one day she went to heaven. A friend of mom’s named Cindy took me in.

I’ve been with her for a while and now need to find a home forever. The vet says I am between ten and 12 years old. I got fixed when I was little and had my shots. I’ve always lived inside. I like small spaces, like a box. I prefer to be the only cat. I give kisses and love to sit on your lap.

My friend is Peanut. She will be a year old in July. She got fixed at five months old and had all her shots, and tested negative for diseases. She runs to you for Temptation treats and will dance around. She likes other cats.

When you pet her she jumps up in the air like a rabbit. She loves to play and is very soft to touch.

If you are interested in either of us, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

The Father’s Day raffle is ending soon with many great gifts, two of which are gift cards for over $100. They are at Up the Creek Consignment Shop in Owego. Tickets are one for $5, or three for $10. Thank you for your support.