Sayre Historical Society to hold Sayre History Day on June 1

On Saturday June 1, the Sayre Historical Society located at 103 South Lehigh Ave. in Sayre will be holding their annual Sayre History Day. This is an opportunity for anyone who has a piece of Sayre history to bring it to the society to show and tell the story of the object or find out what the folks at the society might know about it.

Several local historians, including Jim Nobles and Henry Farley, will be on hand that day to help answer questions and provide avenues of possible research for your treasure.

The Sayre School Archives along with Jim Nobles, and Henry Farley will have displays on the grounds of the museum and the Sayre Historical Society Museum will be open for tours of the state-of-the-art museum dedicated to the history of Sayre, Pa.

Tents will be set up on the lawn of the museum and all are welcome to bring items of Sayre history to show one item or several. This is a great opportunity to help tell the story of Sayre.

Sayre will be a busy place on June 1, the Sayre Business Association will be hosting its annual Street Fair on Desmond Street, and the Church of the Redeemer will be having a fair in Howard Elmer Park.