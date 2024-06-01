New Monday Evening Study: Astonished begins on June 3

First Presbyterian Union Church members and friends are invited to a new discussion series, “Astonished,” starting on Monday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the lounge and online.

Each one of us tends to create our own picture of Jesus based on our culture, popular media, our families, our communities, and our understanding of the world. It’s easy to create a picture of who we WANT Jesus to be. But who was he? What really happened in his life? What can we know and what remains a mystery? Who is Jesus today? How can we follow them?

The writer of the oldest gospel, The Gospel of Mark, loves the words “astonished” and “awed.” Attend the discussion to find out why.

This discussion group is open to everyone. It is good for beginners and for people who simply want to learn more about Jesus. If you have a chance to do so, read the first chapter of Mark in preparation for the first session.

Pastors Carolyn and Bruce Gillette will be teaching the class. To find out more, call (607) 744-7283 or (607) 744-0761.