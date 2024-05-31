Jana Bowen, executive director of the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, is pictured during the May 18 open house and dedication event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Posted By: psadvert
May 31, 2024
On Saturday, May 18, the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center held an Open House event that included a “sold out” chicken barbecue, and a Tioga County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the center’s 60 years in the community.
A ribbon is cut on May 18 to recognize the center’s 60 years in the community. Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, pictured on the front left, arrived to help the center’s Executive Director, Jana Bowen, front right, celebrate the occasion. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Center offers a wide-range of activities, and you can learn more at www.owegogymnastics.com/, or you can find them on Facebook.
Youth from the Stars Class gather for a photo opportunity outside of the center, and during the open house event and celebration held May 18 at the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center. (Photo by Wendy Post)
To view a previous story about the anniversary, visit http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2024/05/07/sixty-years-strong/.
Pictured are volunteers and team members, who worked to prepare chicken barbecue orders for pick-up. The barbecue sold out, with all proceeds benefiting the center. (Photo by Wendy Post)
You can view more photos from the May 18 event, as well as some video, by following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.
Youth hone their skills during the open house event at the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, held on May 18. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Celebrating! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Be the first to comment on "Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center celebrates 60 years!"