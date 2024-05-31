Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center celebrates 60 years!

On Saturday, May 18, the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center held an Open House event that included a “sold out” chicken barbecue, and a Tioga County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the center’s 60 years in the community.

The Center offers a wide-range of activities, and you can learn more at www.owegogymnastics.com/, or you can find them on Facebook.

To view a previous story about the anniversary, visit http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2024/05/07/sixty-years-strong/.

You can view more photos from the May 18 event, as well as some video, by following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.