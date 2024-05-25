Demolition underway to make room for the new Aldi

Demolition underway to make room for the new AldiDemolition of the Treadway Inn and Conference Center, located at 1100 NY-17C in Owego, N.Y., was well underway last week. Photo credit: Peter Gordon.

Posted By: psadvert May 25, 2024

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the demolition of the former Treadway Inn and Conference Center, located at 1100 NY-17C in Owego, N.Y., began. Operations in the neighboring hotels will continue while things are underway, and a target of the end of May for the demolition completion is anticipated.

On Wednesday, May 15, the demolition of the former Treadway Inn and Conference Center, located at 1100 NY-17C in Owego, N.Y., continued. Photo credit: Scott Armstrong.

The build for the 9,600-square store at the site of the Treadway Inn and Conference Center in Owego will then take an additional five to seven months to complete, as noted in a previous article on the Aldi approval that can be found at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2024/03/16/aldi-gets-green-light-for-build-in-owego/.

To learn more about the Aldi chain, visit https://www.aldi.us/.

