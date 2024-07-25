Photos: OLLs 10U/12U Tournament

Posted By: psadvert July 25, 2024

The 2024 Owego Little League 10U/12U Baseball Tournament was well underway last weekend, running from July 7-21 at Hyde Park this year. With around 50 teams participating, the league had a full schedule.

To view the details and results, visit https://baseball.exposureevents.com/224399/2024-owego-little-league-12u-10u-tournament.

Here are some photos from last weekend’s action. You can Follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook for more photos. 

