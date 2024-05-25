Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Spencer-Van Etten held their 23rd annual Shakespearience Project Night on May 10. Nearly 200 people filled the auditorium and cafeteria as ninth graders, dressed in Renaissance garb, presented their research, paragraphs, sonnets, products, and project boards.

The evening culminated an eight-week study and reading of Shakespeare and “Romeo and Juliet.” Ithaca College student teacher Ms. Samantha Frieri and Mr. William Dove worked with students to bring the entire project to fruition.

They would like to extend thanks to all of the parents, students, staff, administrators, board members, and community members that attended and supported the festivities.

Winners for the evening included Levi – Maria and Madison – Reece and Aaron for Best Dressed; Ava, for Best Board; Arthur, Chase, Ethan, and Evan – Rodney – Journey and Jayden for Best Presenters; Amani, Emma and Paige for Best Paragraphs; Alden, Tyler, Cooper, and Alden for Best Product; and Dallas and David – Lincoln – Paityn, Katelyn and Harley for Best Food.