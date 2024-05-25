Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Project Night puts the spotlight on ShakespearePhoto from the 23rd Shakespearience Project Night, held May 10 in Spencer-Van Etten. Provided.

Posted By: psadvert May 25, 2024

Spencer-Van Etten held their 23rd annual Shakespearience Project Night on May 10.  Nearly 200 people filled the auditorium and cafeteria as ninth graders, dressed in Renaissance garb, presented their research, paragraphs, sonnets, products, and project boards. 

Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Photo from the 23rd Shakespearience Project Night, held May 10 in Spencer-Van Etten. Provided.

The evening culminated an eight-week study and reading of Shakespeare and “Romeo and Juliet.” Ithaca College student teacher Ms. Samantha Frieri and Mr. William Dove worked with students to bring the entire project to fruition.   

Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Photo from the 23rd Shakespearience Project Night, held May 10 in Spencer-Van Etten. Provided.

They would like to extend thanks to all of the parents, students, staff, administrators, board members, and community members that attended and supported the festivities.

Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Photo from the 23rd Shakespearience Project Night, held May 10 in Spencer-Van Etten. Provided.

Winners for the evening included Levi – Maria and Madison – Reece and Aaron for Best Dressed; Ava, for Best Board; Arthur, Chase, Ethan, and Evan – Rodney  – Journey and Jayden for Best Presenters; Amani, Emma and Paige for Best Paragraphs; Alden, Tyler, Cooper, and Alden for Best Product; and Dallas and David  – Lincoln – Paityn, Katelyn and Harley for Best Food.

Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Photo from the 23rd Shakespearience Project Night, held May 10 in Spencer-Van Etten. Provided.

Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Photo from the 23rd Shakespearience Project Night, held May 10 in Spencer-Van Etten. Provided.

Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Photo from the 23rd Shakespearience Project Night, held May 10 in Spencer-Van Etten. Provided.

Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare

Photo from the 23rd Shakespearience Project Night, held May 10 in Spencer-Van Etten. Provided.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Project Night puts the spotlight on Shakespeare"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*