Guest Editorial: Owego Women of the Moose Embracing our Community

Submitted by The Owego Women of the Moose —

Have you ever wondered what the Loyal Order of the Moose is? What it does? What they do for the community? Who they are?

Well, we are you. We like being with friends. We enjoy going out where people know us. We enjoy going out for meals where delicious food is served at very reasonable prices. We enjoy playing cards or Bunco, or horseshoes, cornhole, Wii bowling, and many other things for entertainment. We enjoy going where we know others and feel safe and liked.

If you like feeding the hungry, taking care of children without one or both parents, or having trouble at home, and if you like the idea of helping seniors and maybe having a place to retire to in Florida, then we have just what you’re looking for.

The Owego Moose Lodge has so much to offer you and your friends. We work together to help make our community and yours get better. We have a child City in Mooseheart, Illinois where children of deceased Moose members, or those who are having trouble at home, can go to live and remain together in a family situation, with house parents. We support all of the residents in Mooseheart, send them to school through 12th grade, and help them go to college if they choose.

We help our senior Moose members who can’t get by on their own by sponsoring their residence at Moose Haven. They have salons, a gym, health care, and a house of Worship sponsored by NYS Moose lodges.

We participate in Food Drive competitions against local organizations to stock all Tioga County food pantries, coming in second last year and first this year. We also adopt families during the holidays and give them ingredients for their holiday meals, and we purchase gifts through donations from our members to make sure every child we are aware of has a nice holiday. We also contribute to Toys for Tots.

We host many benefits for residents of the community, either putting them on ourselves or allowing others the use of our social quarters and larger rooms to bring in contributions, donors, and buyers. We team up with other organizations to bring about success in helping those in need by hosting blood drives and working with fire departments on events.

Our hall is available to rent for special events, depending on the size. Because we have two large rooms and the pavilion (weather permitting), we can handle more than one event at a time.

Remember this when you think about the Owego Moose, we have a relatively new building, large, bright rooms, well-kept and stocked items in our kitchen. We have a friendly Social Quarters area and a reasonably priced drink area for all members.

Dinner is available at a price that can’t be beat every Wednesday night. We also have a special wing night and pub night for our members. There are three Wii units and TVs for sports games, and a shuffleboard and pool table. To top that, we have a marvelous outside pavilion and outside cooking area for our clambakes and picnics. There’s also horseshoes for up to eight teams.

We have it all, and we play as much as we work for you and the community; and all of this for 15 cents a day. Ask any member how you can become a Moose!