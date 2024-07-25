Tioga County Chamber of Commerce to host Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Kali’s Klub House

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for Kali’s Klub House on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. Join them at 4037 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin, N.Y. to celebrate this unique community venue.

Kali’s Klub House is dedicated to partnering with rescued, rehabilitated, and repurposed horses, and to offer a variety of programs aimed at supporting individuals facing health, social, and life challenges. Through innovative therapies and educational initiatives, Kali’s Klub House helps children and adults discover the transformative power of horses.

This special event gives the opportunity to meet the team behind Kali’s Klub House.

For more information about this, and other Chamber events, visit www.tiogachamber.com, call (607) 687-7335, or email to Business@tiogachamber.com.