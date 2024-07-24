YESS Program celebrates another successful year; Students receive donations from generous supporter

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) is celebrating another successful school year with the Youth Empowerment Support Services (YESS) Program. The YESS Club is in three local school districts, Spencer Van Etten, Newark Valley, and Candor. The mission of YESS is to work with students to improve grades and offer additional support using a strength-based approach and incentives, all in an effort to minimize dropout rates in Tioga County.

During the 2023-24 school year, 60 local students were enrolled in YESS Club. Zero dropouts were recorded, and 100% of enrolled seniors are set to graduate this month, according to CCTT.

In January of 2024, CCTT released an article with detailed information about the YESS program. This write-up was published in various local papers and news media produced segments with interviews about the club and students.

Nicolas Bonfardice read one of the articles and was immediately moved and called to action by coordinating a donation project.

“My heart went out to these students, and I discovered myself easily relating to the similar, shared backgrounds,” says Bonfardice.

Currently working as Director of Administration for MedBest Medical Management, Inc. in Syracuse, N.Y., Bonfardice states that if it weren’t for a special mentor that impacted his own life when he was younger, his story would be much different than it is.

Bonfardice added, “Many kids just need a champion in life, and if I can make even a small difference, I like to think I’ve passed on some of the opportunities that I was thankfully afforded.”

There are currently around 120 direct hires in his MedBest location, most of which supported and participated in this initiative to collect donation items over a month’s duration. Donations included food and snack items, personal care products, art and crafting supplies, a microwave, small appliances for the classroom, and paper products, among so much more.

Erica Lilly, YESS supervisor, shares her appreciation for the extensive donation, stating, “I am overwhelmed and grateful for this group’s involvement and investment in our program; it truly means so much to the kids.”

Erica has been involved in this Catholic Charities program for the last four years.

Over this recent school year, the YESS supervisors have supported these students in ways that go above and beyond typical staff requirements, many times stepping in to mentor and encourage when challenges arise both at school and at home.

One such student lost her mother to an overdose during this past year. Her grandmother shared at a recent event that she credits the Program and Supervisor with incredible support in helping her get through this devastating and emotionally challenging experience. She went on to say that had it not been for YESS Club, her granddaughter would not have been able to afford her BOCES cosmetology kit and supplies. In addition to her BOCES graduation and receipt of her temporary cosmetology license, this student was also graduating with her high school diploma this month.

Each student has their own story, many of which are just beginning to write their own extraordinary chapters; one graduate will be continuing their studies at Broome Community College, a few have started working, and another will be beginning a Community Habilitation program. Their individual victories and achievements are all enthusiastically celebrated.

CCTT looks forward to the 2024-25 school year with the continuation of the YESS program and the promise of positively impacting dozens of Tioga County students.

Funding for the YESS Club programs is, in part, by a grant from the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, made possible by generous donors since 2003. Additional support for this program has been previously received with grants from the Tioga County Youth Bureau, the Floyd Hooker Foundation, Tioga County Department of Social Services, and the TSB Foundation.

MedBest Medical Management, Inc. specifically supports SUNY Upstate Medical billing and staffing workflows. The corporation employs over 900 people. CCTT extends sincere gratitude for the recent donation.

For questions about the YESS program, contact Erica.Lilly@dor.org.