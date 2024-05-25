Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

By Wendy Post —

On May 11, the Newark Valley Historic Society celebrated the blooming of the bluebells on the Sycamore Trails at the Bement-Billings Farmstead. This free family event offered nature walks and activities for all ages.

Included were tames and crafts, Bluebell nature walks, free plans and seedlings, snack bar sales of food and beverages, free door prize drawings, free heritage recipes, a Black Powder display, a Lace making demonstration, and much more.

The Shuttles & Spindles Guild offered a display, showing the progression of spinning wheels from the 1800’s to the present, and the Tappan-Spaulding Public Library hosted a Story Walk scavenger hunt.

For more information on NVHS events, visit www.nvhistory.org/.