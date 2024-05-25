Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’One activity was a disc toss! Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 25, 2024

By Wendy Post —

On May 11, the Newark Valley Historic Society celebrated the blooming of the bluebells on the Sycamore Trails at the Bement-Billings Farmstead. This free family event offered nature walks and activities for all ages. 

Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

Visitors took interest in the flute playing by Ed Nizalowski. Provided photo.

Included were tames and crafts, Bluebell nature walks, free plans and seedlings, snack bar sales of food and beverages, free door prize drawings, free heritage recipes, a Black Powder display, a Lace making demonstration, and much more.

Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

Traditional Crafts at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, and during “Bluebell Day”. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.

The Shuttles & Spindles Guild offered a display, showing the progression of spinning wheels from the 1800’s to the present, and the Tappan-Spaulding Public Library hosted a Story Walk scavenger hunt.

Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

George Cummings is pictured with the Black Powder Guild’s display in the Herrick Barn. Provided photo.

For more information on NVHS events, visit www.nvhistory.org/.

Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

Diana Schaffer, Mary Ellen Leake, and Wendy Scannapieco are pictured with free plants. Provided photo.

Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

Visitors took interest in the flute playing by Ed Nizalowski. Provided photo.

Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

The Ring Toss provided fun for guests! Provided photo.

Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’

Traditional Crafts at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, and during “Bluebell Day”. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Newark Valley Historical Society holds ‘Fred’s Frolic’ on ‘Bluebell Day’"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*