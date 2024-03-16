Aldi gets green light for build in Owego

By Wendy Post —

At a March 7 meeting of the Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals, the final nod was given for the demolition of the former Treadway Inn Conference Center, and the build of an Aldi, the first of its kind in Owego. The company, based out of Germany, currently has locations in Broome County with stores in Vestal, Johnson City, and Chenango Bridge.

The Tioga County planning board originally met on Feb. 27 and recommended approval of the proposed Aldi project. The Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals, made up of five members, rendered the final vote on March 7, giving the green light for Aldi to move forward with the demolition of the former Treadway Inn Conference Center and a wing that had been added to the site, and to construct the 19,600-square-foot store.

The original two-story hotel will remain. That operation, now branded as Quality Inn & Suites, has 75 rooms.

Town supervisor Donald Castellucci said the new store would be “good for the community.”

The new Aldi store would be located directly across Route 17C from a Grand Union supermarket. Aldi had previously sought approval for a store in the Town of Owego in the fall of 2017, but that project did not move forward.

Now approved, the demolition of the conference center will begin and construction will follow, with an anticipated build time of five to seven months, according to the project’s proposal.

To learn more about the Aldi chain, visit https://www.aldi.us/.