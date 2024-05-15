Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 29, 2024 through May 5, 2024 there were 86 calls for service, the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents, and five traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Marian I. Grechka, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony) following an investigation of Violation of an Order of Protection. Grechka was arraigned at Tioga County Supreme Court with Judge Schumacher and he was remanded to Tioga County Jail in lieu of $500 Cash or $1,000 Bail Bond.

Jessiah B. Jones, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Police Department for Failure to Appear in Court on Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) charges. Jones was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.