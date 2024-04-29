Letter: Where do the bills come from?

Dear Editor,

In the past year we have heard the local news report about the Governor signing into law the bail reform, background checks to purchase ammunition, and for new homes to be “green”.

Where did these bills that were signed into law by Governor Hochul come from? The Assembly and the Senate. Why did we not hear anything about them until they were signed into law?

I would like to see this newspaper have a weekly column that lists the bills that are being considered in the Senate and Assembly of New York State with a brief description so that I would be aware of what our representatives in Albany are doing. If I was aware of the legislation being considered in Albany, perhaps I could write or call my representative and tell him or her what I think of the proposed legislation instead of hearing what Governor Hochul has already signed into law.

New York is supposed to have a “republican” form of government, meaning the citizens are to be represented by elected officials in the Assembly and the Senate. We should let our representatives know how we feel about issues being discussed, and bills that are being introduced. We should know what those bills are and what they say.

I would like to call upon this paper to publish information on the bills currently before the Senate and Assembly, so I have a chance to let my representative know what I think about it.

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.