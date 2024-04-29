Experts provide insight into economic landscape

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Tioga State Bank, hosted the 2024 Tioga County Economic Forecasting Forum on April 25 at the Elks Lodge, located in Owego, N.Y.

The forum brought together upwards of 150 business leaders in various sectors, along with local and state government leaders.

The event, according to the Chamber, also highlighted individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exemplary dedication to fostering economic prosperity and innovation in Tioga County.

The forum was an opportune time for attendees to equip themselves with strategic planning tools, such as the latest economic trends for use with informed decision-making. In addition, attendees used the time for networking, and to connect with fellow business leaders.

Keynote Speakers at the forum included Mr. E. J. McMahan, Founding Senior Fellow at The Empire Center for Public Policy in Albany, N.Y.; and Dr. Giovanni Scaringi, Professor of Economics at SUNY-Broome.

Bob Fisher, president and C.E.O. of Tioga State Bank, along with Sabrina Henriques, president and C.E.O. of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, offered opening remarks.

Mr. McMahan offered invaluable insight into the economic landscape at the local and national level; the current and historical state budget, GDP growth and statistics, employment trends, and the decline of upstate population and other migration trends.

Dr. Scaringi expressed to guests that there is a large gap for individual consumers related to disposable income and costs for goods and services. He also remarked that federal spending and debt consumer spending, the inverted yield curve as it relates to the health of the economy, and interest rates and unemployment percentages will give key indications regarding a recession outlook.

A Question and Answer Session with five panelists featuring topics such as monetary policy, interest rates, economic development, the housing market and workforce development, just to name a few, were highlighted, along with other submitted questions from attendees.

The panel included George Bowen, Chief Lending Officer at Tioga State Bank; Chris White, Deputy Commissioner of Workforce Development / DOL; Tom Bronk, Associate Broker from Howard Hanna; Ebony Hattoh, Assistant Director of Equity and Justice from BU-New Energy NY; and Omar Sanders, the Regional Director of Empire State Development.

The forum also put the spotlight on young individuals who show exceptional potential in shaping the future economic trajectory of the county. Congressional Certificates were presented by Congressman Marc Molinaro’s office.

Junior Economic Driver Recognition Awardees included OFA Junior Chamber Students Annabeth VanTol (Treasurer), Bryson Castro (Vice President), Bella Silvestri (Secretary), Brooklyn Gaurnier (President), Michaela Terry, Taylor Dalton, and Cody Weaver, Waverly High School Junior and member of the Greater Valley Junior Chamber.

Tioga County Economic Driver Recognition Awardees, who have demonstrated exemplary dedication to fostering economic prosperity and innovation in the county, received proclamations from Senator Thomas F. O’Mara. Recipients included the Key Speakers Mr. McMahon and Dr. Scaringi; Henriques; Kim Depew, community development at Tioga State Bank; and Tom Westcott, OFA Career Counselor / Career Center Coordinator.

For more information about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, call (607) 687-7335 or visit www.tiogachamber.com.