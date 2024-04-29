Owego Rotary Club to spearhead May 2024 Care Challenge

The Owego Rotary Club has scheduled a May 2024 Care Challenge to walk 100 kilometers (62 miles) in the month of May. The purpose of this event is two fold. One, It will raise money for food pantries in Tioga County through the generosity of its sponsor, Tioga State Bank; and two, it will encourage community health through exercising by walking in May, National Walking Month.

Walking is an easy and complete way to exercise and get health benefits. Food pantries are a first line of help for Tioga County residents that are food insecure. Tioga State Bank will donate $25 to local panties for every walker that walks 100 kilometers in the month of May, up to a maximum of $2,500.

Participants can walk anytime and any place from May 1 until May 31. Owego is fortunate to be a walk-able village, but one can also walk at a local school track or at Hickories Park.

There will be weekly prizes for walkers in different categories to encourage participants and to make it more fun. People can share pictures of their activity and interesting things that they see while walking.

The event uses an app called Nike Run Club (you don’t have to run) to keep track of the distance that you have walked. To join the challenge, download the Nike Run Club (NRC) app to your cell phone; on the NRC app click on the club icon (two figures) at the very bottom of the screen, then click on where it says Challenges and scroll down to Owego Rotary May 2024 100K Care Challenge and click on it to sign up.

Some people get on the app quickly and some take a bit longer. It can take a few hours to get on the participant list. There will be two sessions of “I want to do this, but need help with the app” on April 27 and April 28, at 2 p.m. in Draper Park across from the Parkview Hotel on Front Street.

If you have any questions about this event or how to become a participant, contact Kevin Millar by email to kjmilow@yahoo.com, or phone or text (607) 687-3263.