Live racing kicks off May 4 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort; Hat derby, music, and celebrations planned

By Wendy Post —

On May 4, and in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby, Tioga Downs Casino Resort will kick off their harness racing season, offering 59 race dates throughout the season this year and plenty of promotions. Post time on opening day is 5 p.m.

This festive and celebratory event welcomes guests from all over to participate in the kick off of live races, locally, while enjoying the Kentucky Derby, which will be simulcast throughout the facility and on the infield as well as during a “Derby break” that will take place at approximately 6 p.m.

Tioga Downs broke ground in 2005 and began live harness racing in 2006. Today, the facility has grown into a resort and casino, and with a horse racing community that has grown up around them.

Following the tragic fire set at the barns last year, the horsemen and women are continuing to recover. With the barn replaced, and plans set for a memorial at the Nichols, New York facility, it is the tight knit community of athletes and their owners and trainers that bring the entertainment to the track for all to enjoy.

And on May 4 it’s all about the horses, their owners, handlers and trainers, and is an extension of the derby, locally.

The May 4 Derby Day events begin at 9 a.m. and run into the night. There will be promotions, giveaways, contests and, of course, Mint Juleps, Derby Hats, and all of the ingredients for a grand celebration of Derby Day.

The facility spans alongside the track, offering racing views from every angle. A popular place to be, according to Jim Weed, marketing at Tioga Downs, is the patio near PJ Clarkes where a panoramic view of the track brings guests into the action, as well as in the grandstand seating and trackside.

And like the Kentucky Derby, a tradition locally and nationally, a Derby Hat contest will take place, with registration at 2 p.m. and then judging from 2-4 p.m. The winners will be announced at 4:15 p.m.

For the 5 p.m. post time, the Valley Color Guard will participate. Sydney Irving will sing our National Anthem.

Guests can also look for specials and promotions throughout the season. Promotions include, but are not limited to, bulldog, basset hound, and wiener dog races, comedy nights, giveaways, carnival rides, contests, and more.

In harness racing action, eight New York Sire Stakes cards will take place this season, featuring the game’s top drivers and horses, with the $500,000 Empire Breeders Classic Finals for three-year-old colt and filly pacers on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Tioga Downs will also host various recurring weekly promotional events to include “Bingo and Beer Night” every Friday featuring Harness Racing Bingo and $1 draft beers. Sunday “Family Days” feature dollar food specials and free bounce houses, water slides, farm tours, starting gate rides, and more.

Tioga Downs also offers fireworks nights, a mascot day, corntastic weekend, giveaways, and great food specials throughout the season.

For more information about the 2024 racing season and promotions, visit www.TiogaDowns.com.