Experience the Total Solar Eclipse in New York on Monday!

By Wendy Post —

It’s what everyone has been talking about! Being able to witness a total solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime experience, but be prepared. Occurring in the same place only once every 400 years, New York State will be at the center of it all.

The 2024 Solar Eclipse takes place on April 8, 2024, when the moon will pass directly between the earth and the sun. Tioga County, N.Y. will be in 97.3 – 97.9 percent totality of this amazing event. The eclipse begins at approximately 2:10 p.m. and will peak at approximately 3:21 p.m.

At the Experience Tioga Visitor Center Deck, located at 200 Front St. in Owego, things will be visible. The maximum capacity of the deck is 40 people, so space is limited. The public is welcome. The sun will also be in view from the Owego Riverwalk directly behind the Experience Tioga Visitor Center.

The safest way to view a solar eclipse, even a partial eclipse, is through eclipse glasses that meet the international safety standards. These glasses block out harmful solar radiation and reduce the sun’s brightness to a safe and comfortable level for the human eye. The Tioga County Tourism office has approved glasses available for free.

You may reserve them by calling (607) 687-7440 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email Loreen at info@experiencetioga.com.

To see what the eclipse will look like in Tioga County, visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/where-when/.

For full health and safety information, visit www.iloveny.com/events/eclipse-2024/safety/.