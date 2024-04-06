The Golf Club at Owego’s Restaurant to open on Saturdays

By Wendy Post —

Did you know that The Golf Club at Owego’s Restaurant is open on Saturdays, beginning on April 13? Right now they have Prime Rib Night on April 5, and then Chicken Parmesan on April 12 and 13, a fish fry on April 19 and 20, and pulled pork on April 26 and 27.

The Golf Club at Owego, located at 2771 Waits Rd., was known as Pheasant Hill Country Club until the Richardson Family purchased things in 2022, and then held an opening on April 7 of 2023.

The club itself has drawn many through the years to its challenging course and picturesque beauty, and has remained a popular go-to since 2008.

The 135-acre course offers breathtaking views of the countryside and was designed and built on the property of a generations-old dairy farm. Once golfers reach the Hole Number 11 tee box, which boasts the highest elevation of any tee in the county, it’s almost a given to stop for a moment and admire the extraordinary landscape.

The Golf Club at Owego is currently open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but April hours will depend on weather. You can check with the clubhouse for daily updates, call (607) 687-0722, or visit thegolfclubatowego.com. You can also find updated announcements on their Facebook page.