Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 21, 2024, property located at 13 South Circle Dr., Town of Owego, from Donna Frederick and Karen, Richard, Patricia, and James Liberatore to Donna and Anthony Frederick for $117,500.

On March 21, 2024, property located at 2237 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark and Julie Anderson to Joshua Westbrook for $10,000.

On March 21, 2024, property located at 25 Hillside Dr., Tioga, from Kelly Ewanyk As POA and Rodney Kelsey By POA to Noah and Lauren Schweiger for $185,000.

On March 21, 2024, property located at 373 Henton Rd., Town of Barton, from Britney Rhodes and David Bellis to Scott Siberski and Shaina Franks for $159,000.

On March 21, 2024, property located at 37 Cody Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kevin and Holly Perry to Cara and Nicholas Mitchell for $65,000.

On March 21, 2024, property located at 13 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Bank of New York Mellon to Barry and Andrea Jones for $102,000.

On March 21, 2024, property located at 786 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Stephen and Joanne Cowulich to Karin Dahlander and Patrick Hickey for $240,000.