Celebrating 100 years, plus one!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Clara Thurston Ross Bernard has enjoyed a window view at Riverview, a rehabilitation and nursing facility located on Fifth Avenue in Owego, N.Y., for the past three years. The long-time Owego resident will soon celebrate her 101st birthday on April 12.

In her bright and spring-like decorated room, Clara’s favorite chair is graced with a ribbon that reads, “Birthday Queen.” A suitable title for the centenarian-plus one, Clara quipped that she is the oldest resident at Riverview today.

On the outside of her door, a wreath adorned with pastel-colored peonies welcomes visitors. Peonies are a cherished flower that Clara fondly remembers from her home. A peony plant still blooms there, she said, and which is a century old, too.

For her upcoming birthday, Clara looks forward to visiting her family home on Davis Hill Road, and where her son Mike resides. Clara calls it “the farm,” and, interestingly, three silos were transformed into living spaces on the property.

Daughter Kathy, from Kingston, N.Y., visits every two weeks and another son, John Jr., lives in Boonville, N.Y. Along with her three children, Clara has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Today Clara is hard-of-hearing, but if you get up very close to her ear she understands and can handily answer your questions. She keeps a keen sense of humor, too, and Mike noted that she still has an amazing memory.

Prior to Riverview Clara had an apartment at Long Meadow and lived alone well into her 90s. She didn’t necessarily say she had a green thumb, but outside her window there she was given permission to plant an apple tree, and often wonders how it is faring.

Clara’s husband, John Sr., passed away in 2007. John owned and operated Bernard Electric in Owego for over 50 years, was a Master Electrician, and retired from I.B.M. after 27 years of service. I.B.M. is what originally brought the Bernard’s to Owego.

While raising a family, Clara also helped with the bookkeeping for the electric business, and Kathy noted, “Mom always had a pot of coffee on for visitors to the electric company.”

When asked about secret tips for living a long life, Clara grasped the hands of two of her children, and with a beaming smile, shared, “These are mine.”

It’s evident that Clara’s family holds special meaning in her life.

Coffee may be one of her secrets to longevity, although Clara didn’t necessarily say so. When Mike refilled her cup, she said, “Mmmm, this is good coffee,” and looks forward to when Mike visits with coffee in hand.

At lunchtime, Mike offered Clara a small bowl of mashed potatoes. She picked up the bowl, hesitated, and then indicated she wasn’t hungry just yet.

Within a few seconds, however, Mike placed a spoon in a small cup of ice cream and Clara gladly accepted it. Ice cream may be another one of her longevity secrets, although she didn’t necessarily say so. Clara just grinned and smacked her lips as she took small spoonfuls of the sweet treat.

A family memory was sparked when they recalled trips to the former Pat Mitchell’s ice cream parlor in Endicott. The family reminisced about Clara’s 90th birthday as well, and where she enjoyed playing casino games at Tioga Downs, a go-to destination for a few years.

Kathy remarked, “Mom loves casinos.”

The mother-daughter duo went on two cruises together that featured casinos, and they also took a trip to Las Vegas.

Once her children grew up and had families of their own, Clara lived an active life with her husband. They enjoyed life on the road, and spent many years traveling south to Florida and Georgia in their motorhome.

It was in Georgia where one chapter of Clara’s genealogy search was discovered. She visited Tybee Island, Ga. with Kathy in 2014, and celebrated her 91st birthday there.

It seems Clara has some famous ancestors, including Revolutionary War Brigadier General James Screven, and for whom Fort Screven on Tybee Island is named. Clara said she is the General’s great-great-great granddaughter.

Clara’s father, Frank W. Ross, was a playwright and also wrote operas and her mother, Ruth Ross, broke a glass ceiling by being awarded a liquor license for a tea room she opened in Elmira, N.Y. in the 1930’s. Clara’s grandfather, Frank Ward Ross, Sr., was a respected physician in the Elmira area who made contributions to the field of radiology. An x-ray machine bears his name.

Today, although Clara isn’t as active and often remains in her room, Kathy said she looks forward to her weekly “Owego Pennysaver,” and is sometimes up for a beloved childhood game of ring toss and, Kathy remarked, “She’s still quite good at it, too.”

Memories were sparked about playing softball and horseshoes in her younger years, and then baking homemade cookies like kolache and pizzelle.

Clara mused, “Those were the days!”