Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On March 19, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark J. Klotz, age 47 of Barton, N.Y., for the charge of Bail Jumping in the Third Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. During the investigation it was found that Mark J. Klotz had missed several court appearances out of the Town of Nichols Court. Klotz was taken to the Tioga County Jail where he was arraigned at CAP Court on March 19, 2024 and was released by Justice Grinage.

On March 16, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Candice M. Vauter of Broome County for the charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Blood Alcohol Content Greater Than .08, and Moved from Lane Unsafely. These charges resulted from a vehicle stop in the Town of Owego. During the investigation, it was found that Vauter was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Vauter was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Owego Court at a later date.

On March 21, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon J. Shugars, age 29, of Owego, N.Y., following a traffic stop on State Route 17C in the Town of Barton. Following an investigation, Shugars was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. Shugars was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Shugars was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Town of Barton Court at a later date.

On March 21, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin T. Yannuzzi, age 43, of Binghamton, N.Y., following a traffic stop on State Route 17 in the Town of Nichols. Following an investigation, Yannuzzi was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and determined to be impaired by drugs. Yannuzzi did have a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs conviction within the preceding 10 years.

Yannuzzi was subsequently charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, a Class E Felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia – Scales, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Uniform Traffic Tickets. Due to Yannuzzi’s three-time convicted felon status, he was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail with no bail pending further proceedings in Town of Nichols Court.