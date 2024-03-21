Town of Barton celebrates Bicentennial 

The Town of Barton, N.Y. will celebrate its bicentennial in 2024, and will be hosting an Open House and Birthday Celebration at the Waverly Historical Society Museum, located at 435 Chemung St. in Waverly, on March 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Town of Barton was officially created on March 23, 1824 from part of the Town of Tioga. It has a total area of 59.69 square miles and is, by population, the second largest town in Tioga County, New York.

The Town of Barton includes the Village of Waverly, as well as the Hamlets of Barton, East Waverly, Ellistown, Glencairn, Halsey Valley, Lockwood, North Barton, and Reniff.

Currently, the population of the Town of Barton is around 8,570, with a rich history and enduring contributions that shaped Tioga County, New York and the Southern Tier Region.

Attendees can tour the museum and enjoy cake and light refreshments. The Town Supervisor and Town Historian will speak to the town’s history at approximately 2 p.m.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate this historic anniversary.