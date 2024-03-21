Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hey there! We were just babies back on Nov. 10. A lady found three of us under her porch one day. She saw that one of us was hurt, so she called Gail to come get all three of us.

Our sister Reese Cup had a hurt leg so Gail took her right to the doctor to get looked at. The doctor said she had a birth defect, a crooked arm, but somehow she hurt it. She got a shot, and two days later the angels called her.

So now it’s just me, Snickerdoodle (Snickers for short), with the white bib, and my sister Hershey Bar (Hersey for short). We both got fixed and had our shots and tested negative for diseases.

We are about six months old now and we love to play hide-n-seek in the tub. We hope to get a home together since we only have each other now. Will you adopt us for Easter, please? We can pretend to be bunnies and hop around for you.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 if you want us to join your family. There are Easter Baskets for a boy, girl and adult at Up the Creek Consignment, located on Main Street in Owego, until the end of the month to help pay for food.

Happy Easter, every Bunny!