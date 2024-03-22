Festival planning underway; Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar arrives as first sponsor!

Posted By: psadvert March 22, 2024

On March 11, 2024, Carol Livermore, from Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, arrived in as the first sponsor for this year’s Strawberry Festival, planned for June 14 and 15 in downtown Owego, and with a kickoff Rock n Run at Hickories Park on June 13.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit www.owego.org

